DENVER • Jerry and Russ. Russ and Jerry.
Best Broncos friends forever?
It was promising to hear new quarterback Russell Wilson randomly name-drop Jerry Jeudy the other day: “A guy like Jerry Jeudy, just being around him, we’ve had some amazing discussions and some amazing talks.”
Please, keep discussing! Keep having amazing talks! “Russ & Jerry” could be, might be, should be, a match made in Broncos heaven: Wilson, the star quarterback, tossing touchdowns and first downs to Jeudy, the young wide receiver.
Imagine the possibilities — for the tandem specifically, for a thirsty Broncos Country in general. The Broncos boast a host of gifted pass-catchers, from Jeudy to Tim Patrick to Courtland Sutton to KJ Hamler. Jeudy could be and should be their No. 1 option. It's up to him.
The arrival of Wilson can help Jeudy personally (Wilson has three kids, Jeudy now has two), professionally (Wilson’s stated goal is to win “Super Bowls,” plural) and financially. Great quarterbacks turn wide receivers rich. During and after their time with Wilson, Seattle wide receivers Doug Baldwin Jr., Golden Tate and Tyler Lockett totaled $146 million in career earnings. Hey, beats digging ditches.
The bond between quarterback and wide receiver can be life-changing. It was that way for the late Demaryius Thomas when Peyton Manning arrived. I once asked “DT” about their first conversation as teammates. “I was so nervous to meet him,” he said. DT is so missed.
A decade later, Manning has announced two scholarships in DT’s honor — the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment (for Georgia Tech students from DT's old neighborhood) and the “18 to 88” fund for high school athletes in Colorado. During training camps, Manning’s kids would race past Dad to stretch with DT.
Jeudy should be Wilson’s second shadow. Mine his football knowledge. Pick his brain on life.
Then catch and run.
"Jerry Jeudy will have 1,500 (yards) and 10 TDs," former wide receiver Chad Ochocinco tweeted Thursday. Wouldn't that be nice?
When the Broncos host organized team activities (May 23-24/26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10), all eyes will be on Wilson. Keep one on Jeudy. He is Denver's most interesting man 1A. It's go time for the 23-year-old.
The wide receivers in Denver are not as accomplished as the receivers Wilson left in Seattle. Between Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, the Seahawks three times had 1,000-yard receivers over the past two seasons. Between Jeudy, Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler in that time frame, the Broncos had one. The latter bunch also didn’t have Russell Wilson. Was a quarterback the missing piece? TBD.
Wilson’s decade with the 'Hawks produced six 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Three times, the top two wide receivers combined for more than 2,000 yards. The Broncos will let Russ cook. Aside from the next Broncos owner, Jeudy should benefit from the Drew Lock trade the most.
I mean, the Russell Wilson trade.
"He's going to help me a lot this year," Jeudy said.
It’s way too early to call him a bust, but it’s not too early to say the possibility exists. A first-round draft pick, Jeudy scored zero touchdowns in his second season. His third season certainly will be an inflection point for Jeudy. In two seasons, he has 1,323 receiving yards and three scores. Sometimes it takes a minute for star wide receivers to earn that title. Davante Adams had 929 yards and four touchdowns his first two seasons. Now he’s an All-Pro and making $141 million with the Raiders. That's so much money.
With Russ, Jerry now has no excuses.
Fresh off a spectacular show in the Citrus Bowl, where he had 204 yards vs. Michigan, the Alabama star fell into Denver’s lap. There was joy at Dove Valley when they drafted him at 15th.
“The top wide receiver on our board,” then-general manager John Elway said at the time.
Now seven pass-catchers from the 2020 draft have more receiving yards than Jeudy’s 1,323.
John and Rod. Jay and Brandon. Peyton and DT. Two QB-WR tandems worked, big time, one fizzled out before it had a chance. The Broncos need Russ and Jerry to work, big time. Will it? TBD.