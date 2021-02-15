DENVER — There’s something off about these NHL guys, and by off, I mean I'm worried about them.
Monday afternoon the NHL staged a media conference call to reinforce an annual tradition. It’s outdoor-game time, and that means one thing: Talk about playing pond hockey as a kid ....
Credit the players for every year coming up with new and clever ways to explain the same thing.
“You’d pack a lunch and come back nine hours later at the house and you’re pretty cold,” said Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, who is from Quebec City, Quebec, where it's expected to be 2 degrees Saturday.
“But it’s worth it.”
Two degrees doesn’t sound worth it.
Two degrees sounds awful.
I find no joy in cold weather. Zero, same as the temperature in Denver during this arctic blast Monday morning. Even ice fishing is out for me. To show my bosses I researched this column, I took my Boxer dog around the block. Tried to, at least. Halfway, Izzy turned around. Didn't look at me, didn't say a word, just turned around, walked home and balled up on the couch. Smart dog.
And that was when the Weatherbug app said it was a balmy 14 degrees, not 2 degrees. Who wants to slide around on frozen water when it’s 2 degrees? These loopy NHL guys, that’s who.
“I think it was -20 at puck drop in Ottawa, so this one’s going to feel easy,” said Knights captain Mark Stone.
This one he’s referring to is Avs-Knights Saturday at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. It’s not on Lake Tahoe, as Avs forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, one of the genuinely nicest people you could meet, learned during a hilarious exchange with teammate Andre Burakovsky.
Belle: "I am pretty excited! I have never skated on a lake in my entire life."
Burky: “It’s not on a lake.”
Belle: “It’s not on a lake?”
Burky: “No, it’s beside the lake.”
Belle: “Nooo! I thought it was on Lake Tahoe!”
Burky: “We’re playing on the 18th fairway.”
Belle: “Noooo! This just crushed my dreams.”
Speaking of crushing, have you been outside lately? Big fan of the meteorologists in Colorado, as their accuracy rates make me look prescient. But these promises of sub-zero windchills are starting to reflect on who they are as people.
This is when territorial Coloradans email "go back to Texas.” (It’s freezing in Texas too, by the way.) Hey, I grew up here too. Loathing cold weather has nothing to do with where you’re from. It has everything to do with the kind of person you are. If you like cold, that’s strange.
Which takes us back to the NHL guys.
Saturday’s lakefront contest will mark the third outdoor game for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. Coors Field, Falcons Stadium, Lake Tahoe. How about that list? All three should be destinations on a sports fan or outdoors enthusiast’s bucket list ... but not in winter.
“The games we’ve played before, it's been pretty big spectacles,” Landeskog said.
True, and Avs-Red Wings at Coors Field was about as much fun as you can have in cold weather. Plus, seeing Claude Lemieux and Darren McCarty shake hands in a hotel lobby suggested America's political divide is fixable.
"As a guy, he's a good guy," McCarty told me that day. "As a player, he's a (expletive). OK?"
As for the outdoor game last year at the Air Force Academy, couldn’t say. Heard something or other about traffic jams. Well, the NHL fixed that issue for the Lake Tahoe game.
No fans, and no fans means no traffic jams.
Genius.
"This time around will be a little bit different,” Landeskog said.
None of this means you should skip the game. Of course you should watch the game. I can't wait to watch this game. Two of the best teams in the Western Conference beating up each other for the fourth game of a four-game series? Four games in six days against the same team exceeds both the in-laws limit and the hockey limit, and short fuses are a lock. Throw in some snow-capped mountains as a backdrop, and “Fight Island: NHL” sounds like a blast.
But when it comes to this new tradition of romanticizing being cold, that's when you lose me.
“You just don’t really have a care in the world” on an outdoor rink, Avs star Cale Makar said.
Or feeling in your face.
“You just kind of forget about everything around you ...."
And what toes were like.
“You hear the wind howling around you,” Landeskog said.
Telling you, these NHL guys. Loopy.