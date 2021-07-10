It took 19 tries, but Chris Owings finally got that elusive first hit back from the injured list.
His efforts helped the Rockies beat the Padres 3-0 on Saturday night, for just their eighth road win of the season. It's the first time they've won two games on a road trip this season, and they have a chance on Sunday to win their first series.
Owings was one of the Rockies top contributors in the first seven games of the season, going 8 for 15 with three doubles and three triples. Then he hurt his thumb on a swing in San Francisco, and required surgery and a stint on the 60-day injured list.
Owings did a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque, but nothing compares to facing major league pitching. His timing has been off — he’s behind on the fastball, ahead of the breaking pitch. It’s been frustrating for Owings, who hasn’t been able to get back into a rhythm.
But on Saturday, a night he wasn’t even supposed to start, Owings showed signs that he was on the right track again. The lineup originally had Trevor Story playing shortstop, but he was scratched with soreness after being hit by a pitch on Friday. Then Brendan Rodgers was placed there, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before the game with GI distress.
So Owings, the Rockies ultimate utility man, got the start at shortstop. He came up empty in his first two at-bats, but hit a curveball in the sixth inning and outran the throw from Manny Machado to first base. Owings was caught stealing second shortly after. But he got another try in the eighth, when he doubled on a sharp line drive.
Owings also made a Story-like highlight play in the bottom of the sixth, robbing Jurickson Profar of a hit. Starting pitcher Germán Márquez tipped his cap to Owings after that play. Raimel Tapia also had a stellar offensive night, getting on base in all four of his at bats.
Márquez had nine strikeouts in seven innings, another shut out start for the Rockies' lone All-Star. Márquez, who has had the Rockies wear purple jerseys during his stellar run, has allowed just three runs in his last five starts. He has a 0.75 ERA in that time period, and his ERA for the season is now 3.36. The next time he plays will be in front of his home crowd at Coors Field on Tuesday, when he could potentially be the National League starter at the midseason classic.