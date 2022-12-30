It’s an axiom in politics that campaigns ought to “define their opponent before the opponent defines himself or herself.” That’s what some are disingenuously trying to do to concerned parents who are finally advocating for their rights in their kids’ education.
On Nov. 13, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network, a statewide parents education organization, held its launch event. “I started CPAN to unify parent groups across the state to restore the parent’s voice in education,” explained Lori Gimelshteyn, a married mother of two. “CPAN supports parents’ rights by providing tools and resources to become informed and engaged in their own child’s education.”
Seems reasonable enough. Yet, at least one member of Colorado’s press corps pounced. On Dec. 7, 9NEWS host Kyle Clark reported that Douglas County Schools Superintendent Erin Kane received one of CPAN’s education “Champion Awards.” (Disclaimer: I received the same award.)
Clark said his team inquired “if Kane is going to maintain her ties with (CPAN)” — implying CPAN is somehow radical and Kane should distance herself. Clark also falsely claimed CPAN “opposes diversity, equity and discussions about race, sexuality and gender in schools.”
“We’re not against diversity, equity or inclusion. We’re against DEI uppercase,” Gimelshteyn said, distinguishing between those terms and how they are actually being applied in schools.
“Diversity of thought is very healthy, and we have not seen that in recent years. We want to bring people together, to understand different perspectives, and to foster a vibrant debate while respecting other people’s opinions.”
Again — reasonable enough. But twice in December, the Colorado Times Recorder — a mock news site run by left-wing activist Jason Salzman — attempted to paint CPAN as a right-wing extremist group working to undermine public education and harm the LGBTQ community. The site grouped CPAN with the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, Advocates for D20 Kids, and the longstanding Independence Institute. None of these organizations are extremist.
“We are not who they say we are, so why is it that these news organizations keep spreading misinformation about us?” Gimelshteyn asked.
Let’s be clear: Attempts to dismiss and marginalize concerned parents as far-right extremists are dishonest. Parents have good reason to be distraught.
During the pandemic, remote learning gave parents a genuine glimpse into the classroom — to what’s being taught and how it’s presented.
A growing number of parents are concerned about how some “culture war” issues (such as race and sexual identity) are being handled in schools. Their skepticism grows every time schools put up roadblocks to accessing curriculum.
Parents worry about how such divisive topics divert focus from the fundamentals while academic achievement craters. This year’s results from the “nation’s report card” revealed Colorado’s lowest scores in over a decade. The state CMAS tests similarly measured shocking deteriorations in literacy, especially among Black and Hispanic students.
More parents are alarmed by how teachers unions increasingly prioritize political agendas against students’ well-being. In February, DougCo’s union goaded educators into faking a sick day to protest. While most teachers didn’t participate, schools were closed. Leaked footage from an organizing meeting showed union leaders insisting their goal to “disable the school district from operating” was acceptable because, in the spirit of equity, “everyone’s gonna be equally left behind.”
Finally, school districts are failing to keep students safe and parents informed. Cherry Creek Schools consistently fails to adequately address student-on-student assaults and harassments. They neglect communication with victims’ parents, too — a common thread in my past reporting. One student said she signed a no-contact order without her parents being notified. She was “confused” but signed the paperwork anyway, assuming they’d conferred with her parents. “I was surprised my mom didn’t know anything until I told her.”
Fed up with a perpetual sense of loss and aggravation, is it any wonder why parents and stakeholders across Colorado have mobilized in advocating parental rights in education?
These concerned parents are not political extremists. You may or may not agree with their frustrations, but parents shouldn’t be left out of the conversation about what’s happening at school.
Improving education, closing learning gaps and building a better, more prosperous society requires parents and teachers working collaboratively toward academic excellence.
This should be common ground. Do those working to discredit parent groups like CPAN oppose parents’ rights — or do they fear the parents will succeed?
Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.