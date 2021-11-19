It’s been a long fall for Ed McCaffrey in his first season as a college football coach.
COVID-19 issues, constant lack of a full roster available for games and a difficult schedule in the Big Sky are just a few things that have caused Northern Colorado to enter its final game of the season with a 3-7 record.
But McCaffrey and UNC will have the benefit of some added rest coming off their bye week last weekend.
Just like the rest of the season, this Saturday will provide the Bears with a difficult test against a Weber State team that is coming off a 62-0 win over Southern Utah.
The Bears’ most recent game was a 35-0 defeat against Montana in the final game at Nottingham Field this season.
There are 17 seniors that will play their final games at Northern Colorado on Saturday and McCaffrey has stressed in recent weeks how important it is for them to go out on top, especially given that this may be the final football games that several players will ever play.
But with all of the players that have been in and out of the lineup due to COVID-19 protocols, there have been many young players that have gotten valuable experience as McCaffrey looks to build this program into a regular contender in a difficult Big Sky Conference.
Some of the standouts this season include sophomore linebacker David Hoage, who is third in the FCS with 2.1 tackles per loss per game and ninth in the nation in sacks.
Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey also showed flashes of how good he can be leading this offense, throwing for five touchdowns and running for four as he’s racked up over 1,500 combined passing and rushing yards this season. The Michigan transfer will still have one more year of eligibility and will be looking to build off his solid first season in Greeley when the 2022 season rolls around.
Saturday’s game in Ogden, Utah will kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+, 103.1 FM and 1310 KFKA.