Debut for Wilson’s defense
Colorado gave up nearly 32 points per game last season and finished the year by giving up 55 points to Texas in the bowl game. That wasn’t good enough for Karl Dorrell, who replaced defensive coordinator Tyson Summers with Chris Wilson this offseason. Wilson inherits a defense with talent and experience at multiple levels. Linebackers Nate Landman and Carson Wells are back after leading the Buffaloes in tackles, while Mekhi Blackmon, Nigel Bethel Jr., Christian Gonzalez, Isaiah Lewis and Mark Perry return with experience in the secondary. Terrance Lang, Janaz Jordan and Jalen Sami bring some experience back to the defensive line, a group that could receive a boost in the coming weeks. Mustafa Johnson, according to a report from the Boulder Daily Camera, received a waiver from the NCAA to return to the Buffaloes after going undrafted in the most recent NFL draft and never signing with a professional team. Wilson’s unit will want to get any kinks worked out against Northern Colorado with No. 6 Texas A&M coming to Colorado in Week 2.
Pass-game production
With eight of the top nine pass catchers back from last season, the Buffaloes appear to have a most of the pieces of a strong pass game in place. The question comes at quarterback. Freshman Brendon Lewis is expected to get the start in his second collegiate season against Northern Colorado on Friday. Lewis’s only action last season came in the Alamo Bowl loss to Texas. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 95 yards without a touchdown or interception. He also rushed nine times for 73 yards and a touchdown. With Dimitri Stanley, La’Vontae Shenault and Brenden Rice leading the receivers, Brady Russell back as the top tight end and Jarek Broussard back as a capable receiver out of the backfield, Lewis has options at his disposal. The first-year starter gets his first chance to show how he will use those options in Darrin Chiaverini’s offense against Northern Colorado on Friday.
Running back rotation
Broussard shouldered a heavy load for the Buffs’ backfield a year ago when an injury prevented Alex Fontenot from participating during a shortened season. Broussard said he feels even faster heading into this season after shedding a bulky knee brace, but he can expect more help coming his way. After logging 25 or more carries in five of six games last season, Broussard can expect Fontenot, Ashaad Clayton and others to handle more this season. With Colorado a heavy favorite Friday, running backs coach Darian Hagan could have a chance to show off his stable of running backs.