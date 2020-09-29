Denver City Council member Kevin Flynn made a quick and easy case last month for his vote against placing a $36 million-a-year climate tax on Denver’s ballot this fall. Without getting into the proposal’s more fundamental flaws, Flynn, the lone member of the council to oppose the 0.25% local sales tax hike, said the measure’s timing was off.
Not only are many Denverites still reeling from an economy crushed by COVID, he reasoned, but the proposal — appearing as 2A on Denver’s ballot — also will vie with other local tax hikes for voters’ time and attention in this election. Moreover, he pointed out, a sales tax hike is almost always regressive, hitting the poor hardest. They have the least disposable income yet have to pony up the same amount of their earnings as everybody else for basic needs.
“I feel that we’re asking too much from our voters right now,” Flynn said.
We certainly agree and urge a “no” vote on 2A.
Yet, it’s not only the proposal’s bad timing and intonation that should trouble taxpayers. 2A’s vague, broad and, at times, incomprehensible wish list for spending the revenue — spreading the proceeds around the sprawling bureaucracy of Denver city government — is both outlandish and galling. Some of the provisions cry out for credulity, lacking any real-world connection to combating climate change.
And let’s be clear: For all of the proposal’s lofty language and good intentions about reducing emissions — it stands to have almost no practical impact on Denver’s carbon footprint. Its only discernible impact, in fact, will be on your pocketbook every time you make a purchase.
Read the fine print in the measure itself, and that becomes clear. Look no further than the section titled, “Permitted Uses of Revenue in the Climate Protection Fund,” as approved for the ballot on an 11-1 vote by the council in August. While some provisions, like upgrading energy efficiency in homes and “investments in solar power” at least have a plausible tether to climate change, it’s a stretch to connect the dots in some of the other passages:
“Job creation through local workforce training and new careers for under-resourced individuals in renewable and clean energy technology and management of natural resources … neighborhood-based environmental and climate justice programs; adaptation and resiliency programs that help vulnerable communities prepare for a changing climate; programs and services that provide affordable, clean, safe and reliable transportation choices, like walking, biking, transit, electric vehicles, and neighborhood-scale transit … ”
You can just imagine the headlines in a few years if 2A is adopted — about a workforce-training program that was fully funded but, after an audit, turned out never to have graduated a single, qualified job candidate for the green-energy industry. Or, “climate justice programs” that were awarded a steady revenue stream from the tax — and then spent the money on conferences in Miami, San Antonio and Las Vegas.
It’s all pretty squishy, as if even the authors of this proposal — it’s the work of the city’s 26-member Climate Action Task Force — are unsure of their mandate. The task force’s report to the City Council suggests a good deal of mission creep:
“ … (W)e believe investments now are critical to not only address the climate crisis, but also to support economic recovery. We’ve designed solutions to support recovery efforts, including job creation and supporting people most impacted by the health, economic, and racial justice crises we find ourselves in.”
That’s right; by paying a sales tax intended to help Denver “adapt to climate change,” you can support our economic recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown and stand up for racial justice, too, among other endeavors. To believe its drafters, it’s a gift that will keep on giving. Except, it’s unlikely to achieve any of those objectives.
It’s a self-parody almost worthy of, “The Office,” and it appears to be what happens when you lock too many well-meaning, knowledgeable and smart people together in the same conference room for too many afternoons. They become disconnected from the reality just outside the window and start to believe in their own mantras.
Rest assured, skepticism over a proposal like this doesn’t mean you are oblivious to the climate, indifferent to the environment or heartless toward people in need of justice — whether climate justice or any other. We all can care, a lot, about those things and even seek to take action on them — without underwriting yet another revenue stream for local government that will turn into a river to nowhere.
The Gazette editorial board