In this column a couple months ago, I posed a question: “Where are Colorado’s ‘adults in the room?’” Almost in exasperation, I observed how hard it is to identify any “adults” in government – elected or otherwise. “If they exist,” I asked, “where are they?”
The answer, sadly, is that they are few and far between. As I noted then, it’s hard to know who to believe and who to trust. We’re left with “a crisis of credibility – and a society increasingly coming apart at the seams.”
This conundrum continues to vex me. Politics, government, and other institutions keep degenerating into juvenile squabbles for power, all at the expense of meaningful discourse and real solutions to plaguing problems.
At this moment, the price of living in Colorado is skyrocketing as inflation grows, yet income isn’t keeping pace. September’s jobs report reflected only 194,000 jobs created – a precipitously lower number than the 366,000 jobs generated in August and the smallest gain of the year. Low-income Coloradans are being especially hard-hit.
As The Gazette’s Wednesday editorial pointed out, the working class is stricken by the shortages overtaking our economy. “The parents who drive into King Soopers before dawn are hurt more than the remote workers who can break from a Zoom call to drive their kids in.”
Meanwhile, Colorado’s violent crime rate is at a 25-year high. Homicides are up 28% between 2019 and 2020. Reportedly, the Denver Police Department received reports of violent crime last year that dwarfed every previous year in 3-plus decades. Property crime in Aurora skyrocketed at a dramatic clip, with auto thefts alone up more than 70%.
Yet today’s political divisions fuel a childishness unlike any in memory. Even as crime is up in Aurora and across the metro area, faux leaders like socialist Aurora City Councilman Juan Marcano are focused on maligning colleagues as members of a “sadistic death cult.”
Rather than collaborating with his Republican colleagues on constructive solutions, Marcano insisted at a recent Aurora City Council meeting that the Republican Party “is the most dangerous organization that has ever existed on this planet.” (Mao’s Chinese Communist Party and Hitler’s Nazi Party were unavailable for comment.)
At Colorado State University, tuition-paying students who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are now being trespassed and threatened with arrest if they step foot on-campus. An email to unvaccinated students recently claimed that the unvaccinated pose “a threat to the safety and well-being of the University community.” Thus, unvaccinated students are forbidden entry to any campus property through May 16, 2022 – lest they face citation and arrest.
What’s astounding is CSU’s impressive 88.8% vaccination rate among on-campus students, with 87.8% of employees currently vaccinated. The audacious threats of trespassing and arrest on public grounds are outrageous, especially given such strong vaccination rates. Moreover, CSU will not even guarantee “alternative arrangements for the student to complete their course work away from campus” (even though these students are paying tuition and fees).
You don’t have to be unvaccinated to think this is boneheaded and unacceptable. I’m vaccinated, and I certainly do.
The Marcano and CSU examples are but microcosms of a much bigger crisis. Countless intolerant and single-minded politicians and bureaucrats are consumed by the power they’ve amassed in the past two years. They now feel entitled to scoff at dissenters and issue unilateral edicts which they expect to be dutifully obeyed. Why persuade when a decree will do? Therein lies the fundamental issue: Whether it’s a lack of trust and credibility in our institutions, or the pettiness and condescension of our so-called “leaders,” the incentive structure is fundamentally out of whack. Institutions everywhere simply aren’t feeling pressure to act fairly or responsibly.
President James Madison, Father of the U.S. Constitution, once cautioned against the dangers of centralized power and unchecked ambition.
“Ambition must be made to counteract ambition,” Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51, meaning that the ambitions of one person or group must be made to check others. This idea of “checks and balances” is critical to how our government is supposed to function, hence such concepts as three branches of government. But it goes much deeper than that.
“A dependence on the people is, no doubt, the primary control on the government; but experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions,” Madison added. “This policy of supplying, by opposite and rival interests, the defect of better motives, might be traced through the whole system of human affairs, private as well as public.”
In other words, human beings are always guided by self-interest. If left unchecked, we will almost inevitably embody the worst parts of our nature. On the other hand, when we must confront and address ideas, groups and interests which are counter to our own, we are incentivized to make wiser decisions that reflect different views and concerns.
Madison was right. Amidst so many bad and dangerous happenings, the lack of “adults in the room” is arguably our greatest crisis. Fortunately, this year’s local elections, as well as next year’s state and federal elections, offer Coloradans a powerful opportunity to begin to reset the balance of power and restore some semblance of sanity to our society.
It’s up to the voters to answer the call.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.