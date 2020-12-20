The No. 7 Denver Pioneers ended their stay in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s “pod” on a sour note Sunday. St. Cloud State pulled ahead late to seal a 3-1 victory in Omaha, Neb.
Denver finished 3-6-1 in the pod. Coach David Carle called the experience “incredible” regardless.
“Obviously we wish it would have gone a little bit better results-wise for us,” he said. “We’re not happy with that and we have things to get better at in our game.
“But to have this opportunity and for the people that put it on, it was first class the whole way.”
On the power play, St. Cloud State’s Veeti Miettinen took the puck off the boards and fired on Magnus Chrona midway through the third period to give his team its first lead. The Huskies then tacked on an empty-netter.
Chrona’s 31-save performance was stout otherwise.
“I thought that was his best game of the pod,” Carle said.
On the first goal of the game, Denver’s Cole Guttman picked up the puck for a quick pass to Carter Savoie, followed by an even quicker shot. It was Savoie’s seventh goal of the young season. He was tied for first among rookie goal-scorers and second in points (11) on Sunday night.
Kyler Kupka tied the game a little over four minutes later.
“I thought it was a real back-and-forth hockey game,” Carle said. “Two good teams were going at it there, and obviously they pulled away in the third.”
Leaving with twice as many losses as wins is far from what the Pioneers wanted, but their continued top-10 presence suggests voters know about the quality of their opponents.
The second half of the season, which is against West Division competition, begins with a game against Colorado College on Jan. 1.
“To make this happen and to pull it off showed an unbelievable commitment, I think, to our student-athletes and to our foundations and to the traditions we all have of playing high-level hockey,” Carle said of the pod.