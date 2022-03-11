LAS VEGAS – San Diego State built a lead by besting No. 23 Colorado State at its own style. The Aztecs then finished their run to the Mountain West Championship Game by turning it into a game more befitting its modus operandi.
San Diego State took the semifinal contest 63-58 as it wrapped well after midnight Mountain Time at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Colorado State didn’t go down without a fight, however. Falling behind by 11 in the second half but closing to within two points twice inside the final minute.
The loss finishes off the season résumé that is all but guaranteed to put the Rams (25-5) into their first NCAA Tournament since 2013 and the program’s six since 1969.
David Roddy led Colorado State with 22 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Stevens added 21. Stevens’ 3-pointer with 16.4 seconds left brought the Rams to within 60-58.
Nine players scored at least two points for San Diego State, but nobody had more than 11.
The first half was very un-Aztecish. San Diego State – the No. 8 scoring offense in the Mountain West – shot 52% from the field – 6-of-10 from 3-point range – hit seven shots in a row at one point and dished out 11 assists on 13 field goals.
Not even Colorado State, the league’s top offense, could hang, despite shooting 50% from the field. The Aztecs led 36-25 at the break.
It seemed unlikely that San Diego State could duplicate that offensive showing in the second half. And it didn’t, dropping to 39.1%. But the defense that was No. 2 nationally in scoring defense and No. 3 in field goal percentage defense rose to the occasion.
The second-seeded Rams did themselves no favors by going 7-of-14 from the free throw line, failing too often to convert even when the suffocating defense wasn’t a factor.
San Diego State, the No. 3 seed, will meet top-seeded Boise State at 4 p.m. Saturday. A title would be the third in five years for the Aztecs; the first ever for the Broncos.