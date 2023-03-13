A few years ago, the U.S. Department of the Air Force initiated a formalized program, Enterprise Information Technology-as-a-Service, to upgrade or replace legacy communications technologies with commercially provided communications services. This is a generational reinvention of technology and operations to help the Air and Space Forces modernize and improve how they deliver their mission.

As part of this program, AT&T is upgrading and modernizing networking services across Buckley Space Force Base, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and Offutt Air Force Base. At each of these bases, we are delivering newer communications capabilities like AT&T 5G, and FirstNet, Built with AT&T — the only network built with and for America’s first responders — to help the Air and Space Forces transform their mission capabilities.

We recently marked the delivery of our 5G service at Buckley. This significant milestone is a harbinger of how we expect to improve communications at Buckley and the other two bases.

After upgrading Wide Area and Base Area Networks at Buckley, we delivered our high-speed Wi-Fi capability in 25 buildings, on the flight line, and in the base munitions area. We also greatly expanded the existing coverage within buildings and across the base.

The new services we are providing at these bases are sparking the ingenuity of the airmen and guardians. At Buckley, guardians use our Wi-Fi to eliminate sending a runner between their hospital’s outdoor COVID testing site and printers inside the hospital. At Offutt, pilots use our Wi-Fi to change their flight plans while in the cockpit, eliminating the need to return to the hangar.

And that’s just the beginning. Wi-Fi services allow these Air and Space Force users to untether from their desks and significantly change how they accomplish their missions. Personnel with laptops and issued mobile devices can stay connected across the base without logging off and back on or rebooting computers at different locations. Base security personnel can receive real-time wireless updates to the Wants and Warrants Database that underpins the Defense Biometric Identification Systems used to confirm identities at base entry points, increasing security and protection of base personnel and assets. And, Air and Space Force first responders authorized for FirstNet can use the only dedicated communications platform in the country that provides always-on, 24x7 priority and preemption across voice and data communications using a physically separate network core fully dedicated to public safety.

These new networking enhancements can also support electronic flight bags, or EFBs. EFBs are portable electronic devices that consolidate nearly 120 pounds of paper products into a single tablet. They contain electronic flight information such as navigational charts, Air Force instructions, and technical orders. EFBs have been shown to deliver cost and operational efficiencies to the military.

5G services are expected to support future capabilities on these bases where mobile connectivity or network access is required but wired infrastructure does not exist.

Future use cases may include in-vehicle 5G connectivity for security forces, fire departments, aircraft maintainers, and civil engineers. They may also include 5G-enabled Internet of Things management solutions for aerospace ground equipment, construction equipment, buses, and vehicle fleets. 5G services open the doors for the Air and Space Forces to adopt force-multiplying solutions like autonomous vehicles and robotics.

A new day is dawning for our brave military: one in which they can improve mission delivery with the help of commercially provided advanced communications technologies.

Lance Spencer is client executive vice president-defense at AT&T.