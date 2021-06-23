The endangered Mercury Cafe, a culinary and cultural Denver mainstay at 22nd and California streets since 1990, is not going the way of El Chapultepec, Racines, the Denver Diner and dozens of other iconic haunts that did not outlast the pandemic.
“The Merc” has a new lease on life under a new ownership group that promises to leave the popular gathering spot exactly as it has been for decades: A safe space for the exploration of organic food, the arts, politics and community.
Tech entrepreneur and cultural preservationist Danny Newman, also owner of My Brother’s Bar (Denver’s oldest bar) at 15th and Platte streets, this week completed the $2 million purchase with his wife, Christy Kruzick, and business partner, Austin Gayer.
“I have always been super-drawn to saving sacred spaces that we want to make sure continue to exist,” said Newman, 40. “As soon as we saw the listing for The Merc go up in March, I knew that some developer or another was going to want to build a 15-story building there, just as they are doing all over that area. We knew right then that saving The Merc was mission critical.”
And, he promises: “The Mercury Cafe will still be a place for creative people to hang out and perform and enjoy music, poetry and organic food.” (Only now, for the first time, it will accept credit cards.)
Facebook was abuzz with warm reactions to the news. “We love it when our community takes care of our community,” wrote Lisa Gedgaudas, Program Manager at Denver Arts & Venues. “Incredibly thankful this iconic gem is staying alive and well.”
Marilyn Megenity opened the Mercury Cafe in 1975 in Indian Hills and, after several moves, settled into its current location immediately north of downtown after purchasing the 9,870-square-foot building for $157,000.
Megenity put the property up for sale in March, announcing that, at age 70, she was ready to retire. In Denver’s hot real-estate market, that instantly seemed to make the Mercury Cafe a prime candidate for scraping and redevelopment. But Megenity carefully interviewed all prospects, looking for the one most likely to preserve the existing vibe. “We didn’t just go out and buy the Mercury Cafe,” Kruzick said. “Marilyn chose us.”
In 2011, Newman and Gayer co-founded the advertising firm Roximity, a location-based platform enabling merchants to send targeted messages to potential customers. Its sale in 2016 made it possible for Newman to buy My Brother’s Bar. Together they own Modern Nomad, a Denver design collective at 2936 Larimer St.
In 2018, Newman acquired the Los Broncos Tire Shop on West Colfax Avenue and Raleigh Street with plans to turn it into an old-school motel with a pool and a bar. He also owns two former churches and the top floors of the historic D&F Clocktower on the 16th Street Mall.