Twenty years later, but only 30 miles to the northwest, Phil McGeoghan is back on the same team as Karl Dorrell.
Only now their relationship is head coach and assistant coach, rather than position coach and player.
“Everyone has their own unique journey and their own unique path,” McGeoghan, who was hired to coach the wide receivers for the Buffaloes earlier this offseason, said. “Playing for coach Dorrell was a real pleasure for me.”
McGeoghan’s had a brief playing career with the Denver Broncos. And although it was short, his time with the Broncos was impactful. Not only did he say that Denver was his favorite city from his playing days, but what he learned from a football standpoint has stuck with him and is a big reason why he’s reunited with Dorrell once again.
“After leaving the Broncos in 2002, I was able to model a lot of my philosophical beliefs around coach [Mike] Shanahan and that staff,” McGeoghan said. “Positionally, coach Dorrell is a very patient teacher. He has a lot of integrity and personal character. We all go through different things in our life. We really see football very similarly. Having that relationship and that bond has helped me on my journey.”
McGeoghan’s journey has included multiple stops around the country, both in college and the NFL, most recently with the L.A. Chargers in 2020. But after he and the rest of the coaching staff were let go following that season, McGeoghan made the difficult decision to take a year off from coaching in 2021 — and he made sure to emphasize that it truly was a hard decision to make.
“It was the toughest decision I ever had to make in my life,” McGeoghan said.
"We had opportunities after we were terminated with the Chargers, but just with COVID and I was separated from my son for 8 months — I hadn’t [previously] been away from him for longer than 3 weeks. He was living in Florida. I was in California. We had strict bubble laws. I just felt like I was losing ground as a father.”
That relationship with his son is an important one for McGeoghan, who said he didn’t know his biological father until he was 38.
“Being a father is not obligatory,” McGeoghan said. “It’s something [where] I want to be there. I’m going to develop everybody else’s children [as a coach] but I’m not going to spend time developing my own son? That’s not how I live my life
“It was a tough decision, but I feel it was the right decision. My wife deserved the husband that I was this past year and my kids deserved the father that I was this past year. CU is going to get the best version of myself because of the decision I made in 2021.”
This upcoming season will be McGeoghan’s first in the college ranks since 2016, but he certainly hasn’t forgotten the importance of recruiting as CU fans have already taken kindly to his aggressive style that’s shown up in the offers he’s already given out.
“We’re not going to back down to anybody in recruiting, in terms of the receiver position,” McGeoghan said. “If you’re a talented wide receiver in the year 2023, I’m going to be on you to come here. I feel very confident in my ability to develop wide receivers and we have coach Dorrell, who also has a great track record of doing that. I’ve only done this job. I’ve been a player and I’ve been a coach at just receiver. This is what I do.”
But when it comes to actually coaching and developing players, the NFL is no different from college for McGeoghan.
Sure, he’s had the opportunity to coach players like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Jarvis Landry in the NFL, but McGeoghan said the rest of the players he worked with were in need of coaching and development, just like the young CU receivers he’s now working with.
“I don’t look at it like, ‘Oh this is college and we’re going to do something different,’” McGeoghan said. “The position is the position.”