DENVER — Justin Outten, Ejiro Evero and Dwayne Stukes have little experience being coordinators, but that didn't stop new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett from hiring them.
While they may lack experience, the new Broncos' offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, respectively, make up for it with a winning track record. Outten, Evero and Stukes each come from two of the most recently successful franchises in the NFL. Outten was the tight ends coach for the Packers the past three seasons, helping Green Bay to a No. 1 seed in the NFC in 2021. And Evero and Stukes come from the Los Angeles Rams — Evero as the secondary coach/passing game coordinator and Stukes as the assistant special teams coach — which just won the Super Bowl only nine days ago.
"To put it in words is hard," Stukes said Tuesday. "To see the confetti come down, to know you're a world champion and nobody can take that away from you, that's amazing .... Hopefully we can duplicate that here.
"We want to win a championship. We have the talent to do so. We have the coaches to do so. We have the leadership to do so. Now, we can't just talk about it. We've got to put it in practice. We've got to do it."
Of the three, Stukes is the only coach who has been a coordinator in the NFL before, serving as the Buccaneers' special teams coordinator in 2011. But all three have difficult challenges ahead beyond becoming coordinators.
Stukes takes over one of the worst special teams units in the NFL last season, finishing last in kickoff return and kickoff coverage.
Said Stukes: "It's about consistency. It's easy to make splash plays on all phases, but you want guys that can play at a consistent level. And we expect those guys to play at a high level, not just field 11 guys. We're trying to raise the standard and build culture around here where guys are excited to take part in special teams."
Outten takes over an offense that has been inconsistent at quarterback since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016 and hasn't averaged more than 23 points per game since 2014.
Said Outten: "It's about coming up with a plan that allows our guys to play fast .... Our goal is to score points here, and that's how you win football games. Finding ways, creative ways, especially when you get down in the red zone, to put the ball in the end zone. That's your No. 1 goal."
And Evero has the biggest shoes to fill, taking over Vic Fangio's defense which finished third in the league in total defense last season.
Said Evero: "There will be a lot of carryover from what these guys did last year .... You've got to see who's on your roster, you've got to see what they do well and the scheme has got to fit your players. You can't go the other way around with that. There will be a lot of carryover, and I think players will be familiar with a lot of what we're going to present to them."
While each will have their own philosophies when it comes to their respective units, at their core, they each share a belief in how to win — through positive coaching while demanding excellence out of their players. All three said they came to Denver because they believe not only in Hackett and the Broncos organization, but also because they believe in themselves and their ability to bring a championship back to Denver.
"There's going to be losses. There's going to be adversity. And the one thing we've learned is that as you go through it, there's going to be a lot of challenges to your character and your approach and your process, and you've got to put the blinders on, you've got to have belief in what you're doing, and you've got to stay the course.
"This organization, this city is just such a standard in the NFL and couldn't be more excited to be here. At the end of the day, we're here to win a championship, and that's the goal. We're going to fight to get that done. We're not going to settle for anything less."