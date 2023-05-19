“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” There were several points in my life when I was incapable of recognizing the truth in these words from author John Green — points when I felt helpless, alone and lost. When you are in the deep, dark depths of depression, you can lose track of what’s true and what’s real. Your emotions — and the illusion of utter desperation your mind creates — take over. In Nov. 2020, I publicly shared how I was treated for clinical depression and anxiety for over seven years. As I explained in Colorado Politics, “(T)he culmination of a series of stressors were already colliding with my depression,” when I almost jumped off a downtown parking garage on Dec. 31, 2013. “In that moment, my depression conquered me, and I became solely focused on the end.”

Thankfully, I stopped myself, and family came to help — even if it meant calling the police on a mental health emergency. It set me on a new, better path for my treatment. By September 2018, I was allowed to ween off my meds and no longer needed therapy. I learned there is another side. I’ve reached it. If you are struggling with depression, debilitating anxiety or even just a very tenuous time in your life, you can and will get through this. We all will — together.

“Together” is the operative word. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, reminding us of the importance of destigmatizing mental illness, addressing it head-on and acting on the mental health crisis facing our youth. In doing so, we must recognize the need for a thoughtful and measured approach. “I understand why that stigma exists,” said Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, a Denver-based clinical psychologist in private practice, on my 710KNUS radio show (April 29). “But one of my purposes in life is to really reduce and eliminate mental health stigma. Simply put, when people say, how do you do that? The research shows just by talking about it. You have to talk about it.”

The pandemic was a pivotal turning point. “We had a very weak and fragile mental health system prior to the pandemic. By May 2020, we officially were in a state of mental health emergency,” Ziegler said. “There were parents taking their kids to the emergency room … We had ERs that were working as mental health, sort-of, psychiatric wards. That’s not what they’re meant for.”

We find ourselves in a paradoxical situation where stigma remains, especially in communities more averse to therapy — but simultaneously, more people need and are seeking help. The system isn’t keeping up.

Now, Zieger said, we have “incredible wait lists” and a shortage of psychologists and psychiatrists. While the crisis is cross-generational, young people are hardest-hit. “Kids have not rebounded,” Ziegler said. “The crisis is now in multiple areas, from the actual kids to the lack of help, and then to the effects on the educational system.” From 2007 to 2020, the number of Colorado kids ages 10-19 who died by suicide rose 200%. Then, pandemic school closure policies deprived children of important life experiences and essential social connections. The policies made it worse — without due consideration for the mental health toll. Suicide is now a top-three cause of death among adolescent Coloradans.

Recognizing this sordid state of affairs, elected officials and school districts have taken up mental health. This is welcome. However, we must recognize that schools are about academics first. We cannot overburden a system that isn’t meant to service mental health, and parental involvement is critical.

Ken Witt, superintendent of Woodland Park School District in Teller County, is calling to “focus on academics” — while still guaranteeing counselors in every school and referring students to appropriate supports. He has a point: As student outcomes crater post-pandemic, school districts must redouble their efforts and resources on their core mission — teaching kids. Schools aren’t meant to be mental health providers. Denver Public Schools has expanded funding for psychiatric support but says there aren’t enough providers to fill the positions. Shouldn’t practitioners provide services independently of districts, and districts refer students/parents if necessary — while ensuring basic supports are there? Nonprofits, and possibly financial need-based government programs, could step in.

School districts have an important role to play in identifying mental health issues. That’s why I’ve endorsed school-based mental health screenings, so long as parents can opt their kids out. House Bill 23-1003, which passed the Legislature, establishes such assessments. It initially compromised parental rights by letting students opt back in against their parents ’wishes — but thankfully was amended to ensure the parental right to opt-out.

As I detailed in February, a fresh body of research underscores the significant link between parental involvement and a child’s mental health. One of those studies recommends mental health screenings. But the more school districts take on themselves, the less likely they are to ensure — without a doubt — that parents remain in the driver’s seat. At the end of the day, who cares more about the well-being of an individual student than her parents? As a society, we must work collectively to dismantle the stigma around mental health. We must protect vulnerable youths by responsibly addressing the youth mental health crisis — guaranteeing that schools and parents are partners together. In the end, the best way forward will meet critical needs while striking a healthy balance.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS.