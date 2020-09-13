The arrival of the Denver Gazette is good news for the citizens of the Denver metro area. A responsibly-run news outlet has the potential to promote an educated and informed citizenry, to hold those in power accountable, and to chronicle our living history.
Here in Colorado Springs, we have enjoyed consistent coverage by The Gazette for nearly 150 years. The Gazette’s quality journalistic coverage of the region has spanned nearly the entire history of the City. In fact, when Colorado Springs celebrates its 150th birthday, or Sesquicentennial, on July 30, 2021, the Gazette will celebrate its 149th.
During my first campaign for mayor, The Gazette made all of Colorado proud by winning the Pultizer Prize for national reporting. The Gazette last year won the Associated Press’ Sweepstakes Award, the top honor for newspapers with the largest circulation in Colorado.
News outlets have a complex reputation in these times. To be sure, not all politicians embrace the sharp lens of the media. I will not pretend that my administration agrees with everything that is broadcasted or written. That said, I have long recognized the value of the media as the “fourth estate,” an imperative institution that administers additional checks and balances to the three branches of government, holding each accountable for its actions. After all, we are a representative government, and people deserve to know that those they have put in power are treating that responsibility with respect, and acting in the best interests of their constituency.
Beyond serving as whistleblowers, quality news outlets are vital partners in a community’s efforts to disseminate accurate information to the public. This can occur in a couple of different circumstances: through this global pandemic, all local governments have relied upon their media partners to get urgent, emergent information to their constituents. The media have been right there with us, updating the public on the risks, the progression of the virus, new developments and current regulations. The Gazette has performed this service in our community admirably, through this crisis, and in the past through fires, floods and other emergencies.
Quality media outlets also provide voters with an education on the issues that appear on their ballots year after year. Here in Colorado Springs we had the unenviable task of convincing our voters of the urgent need for a stormwater fee. Facing federal and state litigation, voter support was vital to the city’s future financial stability, but selling “stormwater” was not a sexy proposition. The key here, as it is for so many issues, was to ensure the voters understood the issue and knew what was at stake with their ballot. The fee passed with a 3-2 margin, and our Stormwater system is on the way to becoming the best in the nation. I credit our educated populous with that victory.
Regardless of the issue, accurate information and informed opinions are paramount. As the disinformation era continues to flourish through social media and irresponsible journalism, we all need stalwart publications like The Gazette to provide a very important service to the public and to governments alike.
Finally, our community newspapers are here to celebrate our good times, and to keep historic record of their occurrence. From the hometown football team winning state to the construction of a job-producing venue downtown to a jubilant parade on Main Street, our local news cements our evolution, our triumphs, our challenges and ultimately, our history.
Congratulations, Denver, on gaining an important new partner in the task of ensuring citizens are well informed.
John Suthers is the 41st mayor of Colorado Springs and the former attorney general, US attorney, and corrections director for Colorado.