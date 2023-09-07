OPENING

“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” — (Drama, PG-13, 96 minutes). While on the road to self-discovery, two teenage Mexican Americans explore an unusual friendship.

“Cassandro” — (Biography, R, 107 minutes). The true story of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler who rose to international stardom as the character he created named Cassandro.

“Jawan” — (Action, not rated, 149 minutes). The story of what happens when a feminist who wants to be single and a man who wants to be in a committed relationship connect.

“Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty” — Comedy, not rated, 169 minutes). A man goes on an emotional journey to right the wrongs in society.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). A woman tries to find her deceased father's childhood friends while in Greece for a family reunion.

“The Nun II” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Sister Irene again comes face to face with a demon nun after a priest is murdered and evil begins to spread.

“Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man” — (Animated, not rated, 66 minutes). Baby Shark, Pinkfong and Hogi go on an adventure to create the most delicious ice cream ever.

ONGOING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Blackberry” — (Biography, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The story of the rise and demise of the first smartphone.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a super hero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“Bottoms” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Two girls find themselves over their heads after they start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders.

"Christine" 40th Anniversary — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). After a nerdy boy buys a car that has an evil mind of its own, his personality changes to reflect that of the car.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The Equalizer 3” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Robert McCall’s friends are under the control of crime bosses and the only way he can save them is to take on the mafia.

“Golda” — (Biography, PG-13, 100 minutes). The story of the high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War.

“The Good Mother” — (Drama, not rated, 89 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After a journalist’s estranged son is murdered, she and his pregnant girlfriend confront a world of corruption and drugs to find his killer.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player, who along with a former race car driver and motorsport executive becomes a professional race car driver and takes on one of the most elite sports in the world.

“The Hill” — (Biography, PG, 126 minutes). The story of Rickey Hill’s determination to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball despite growing up wearing leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.

“Jules” — (Drama, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Milton’s quite life in a small western town in Pennsylvania changes when an UFO crash lands in his backyard.

“Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). A paleontologist has to protect a couple of kids after a power failure allows the cloned dinosaurs on an island in Central America to run loose.

“Kushi” — (Romance, not rated, 150 minutes). An army officer and a Kashmiri girl find love in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

“L’immensitá” — (Drama, not rated, 99 minutes). Set in Rome in the 1970s, tells the story of the love between Clara and her children.

“Linoleum” — (Comedy, not rated, 101 minutes). A failing children’s science show host wants to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, but while building a rocket ship in his garage, odd events occur that makes him question his own reality.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Never Give Up” — (Documentary, not rated, 80 minutes). The story of the world’s best deaf tennis player, Brad Minnis.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Perfect Blue” — (Animated, not rated, 81 minutes). After Mima gives up her singing career to be an actress, she goes insane when she is stalked by a fan who she believes is a ghost from her past.

“Retribution” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). Grade: C-, Mark Meszoros. While driving his children to school, a bank executive receives a bomb threat and if he stops and they get out of the car, the car will explode.

“Strays” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). After being abandoned on the streets, Reggie teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on his former owner.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

