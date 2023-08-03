OPENING

“The Hiding Place” — (Drama, not rated, 153 minutes). Corrie Ten Boom and her family face consequences when it is discovered they are hiding Jewish refugees during World War II.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“Shortcomings” — (Comedy, PG, 92 minutes). Three urbanites explore a range of interpersonal relationship while traveling across the country searching for the ideal connection.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, R, 99 minutes). After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

ONGOING

“Asteroid City” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A junior stargazer and cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Bro” — (Drama, not rated, 134 minutes). After an arrogant man dies, he is given another chance at life to fix his mistakes.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The First Slam Dunk” — (Animation, PG-13, 124 minutes). After losing his older brother Sota, 17-year old Ryota Miyagi struggles to try to accomplish Sota’s dream of becoming a basketball star.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Lakota Nation vs. United States” — (Documentary, PG-13, 120 minutes). A chronicle about how the Lakota Indians fought to reclaim control of the Black Hills.

“The Miracle Club” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Three generations of friends from Ballygar win a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“No Hard Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Maddie, who has been hired by helicopter parents to help bring their introverted son out of his shell before college, has only the summer to make him a man or die trying.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Princess Mononoke” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, PG-13, 134 minutes). Ashitaka lands in the middle of a war between Tatara and the forest gods on his journey to find a cure for a Tatarigami's curse.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Theater Camp” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). The staff and founder’s son come together to keep an upstate New York theater camp afloat.

“War Pony” — (Drama, R, 115 minutes). The story of two Oglala Lakota men who are growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette