OPENING

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” — (Crime, R, 103 minutes). A group of young environmental activist plot to sabotage an oil pipeline.

“The Lost Weekend: A Love Story” — (Documentary, not rated, 94 minutes). Explores the romantic relationship between John Lennon and his assistant May Pang that lasted 18 months.

“Mafia Mamma” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). After an American mom inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy, along with the empire's consigliere's help, she goes beyond expectations as the head of the family business.

“The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier” — (Opera, 285 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. Playing Saturday only.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“The Pope's Exorcist” — (Horror, R, 103 minutes). While Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy's possession he uncovers an old conspiracy the Vatican has kept hidden.

“Renfield” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Renfield, an inmate at the lunatic asylum as well as Dracula's servant, longs for a life that doesn't include Dracula's demands and the bloodshed that come with the demands.

“Suzume” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Suzume and a mysterious young man must close all the doors open in Japan that are letting in disasters from the other side.

“Sweetwater” — (Biography, PG-13, 114 minutes). As the first African American to sign a contract with the NBA, Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton changed how the game of basketball was played.

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“A Good Person” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). After surviving a terrible tragedy and emerging from recovery, Allison finds she has unresolved grief and is addicted to opioids.

“A Thousand and One” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After kidnapping her son Terry from the foster care system, Inez tries to reclaim their sense of home and stability in New York City.

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of show salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“The Big Lebowski” 25th Anniversary — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). When slacker Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski is mistaken for a millionaire who has the same name, he and his bowling buddies try to get money from the people that ruined his rug.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise, and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“His Only Son” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minutes). Abraham’s faith is tested after the Lord commands him to sacrifice his only son on the mountain of Moriah.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“La Usurpadora” — (Comedy, PG-13, 115 minutes). Two identical twin sisters were separated at birth. One is decent and humble and the one twin is super rich and destructive, but now they find that somehow their lives have become intertwined.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” 20th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 182 minutes). As armies fight to decide the fate of the world, one Fellowship of the Ring member emerges as the heir to the throne of the Kings of Men.

“The Lost King” — (Drama, PG-12, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Although faced with skepticism, an amateur historian pursues her desire to find the remains of King Richard III, which where thought to have been scattered more than 500 years ago. Her hard work paid off and in 2012 in Leicester an archaeological dig found the remains beneath a parking lot.

“Paint” — (Comedy, not rated, 96 minutes). Painting-show host Carl Nargle’s fears regarding his painting talents are brought to the forefront when the struggling Vermont public television station hires a new painter to try to boost ratings.

“The Quiet Girl” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). Nine-year old Cáit’s father takes her from the dysfunctional family to live with relatives for the summer. While living with the farming couple, Cáit blossoms, but she also discovers a secret in a family that is supposed to have no secrets.

“Róise & Frank” — (Drama, not rated, 90 minutes). When a mysterious dog shows up at Róise’s door, she thinks he is the reincarnation of her husband who recently died.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson who when says Shazam! is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette