OPENING

“A Good Person” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). After surviving a terrible tragedy and emerging from recovery, Allison finds she has unresolved grief and is addicted to opioids.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Sneak Preview — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventures when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic. Playing 2 p.m. Sunday at select theaters.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“The Lost King” — (Drama, PG-12, 108 minutes). Although faced with skepticism, an amateur historian pursues her desire to find the remains of King Richard III, which where thought to have been scattered more than 500 years ago. Her hard work paid off and in 2012 in Leicester an archaeological dig found the remains beneath a parking lot.

“My Neighbor Totoro 35th Anniversary” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). After moving to a house in the country, Satsuki and Mei discover a gigantic but gentle forest spirit named Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends take the two girls on a series of adventures.

“Tetris” — (Biography, R, 118 minutes). The story of how businessman Henk Rogers and Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov joined forces in the USSR to bring the popular video game to players around the world.

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“A Snowy Day in Oakland” — (Comedy, P-13, 92 minutes). After ending her relationship with her psychiatrist boyfriend and business partner, a psychologist from San Francisco opens her own practice in Oakland in a predominately African American neighborhood.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a money making scam involving a dumb looking kid and a horde of rats.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise, and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family live after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” — (Animation, R, 110 minutes). After his family was murdered, Tanjiro Kamado wants to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning sister back into a human. During the quest, Kamado encounters demons Daki and Gyutaro.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“Full River Red” — (Drama, not rated, 159 minutes). During the 12th century China, an important letter that is meant to go to the Emperor is stolen and during the search secrets are revealed and no one is able to stop the truth that will leave its mark in history.

“Inside” — (Drama, R, 105 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When a heist doesn’t go as planned, art thief Nemo gets trapped in a New York penthouse.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“Linoleum” — (Comedy, not rated, 101 minutes). A failing children’s science show host wants to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, but while building a rocket ship in his garage, odd events occur that makes him question his own reality.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices” — (Documentary, not rated, 104 minutes). A real look at the musical journey of Louis Tomlinson.

“Moving On” — (Comedy, R, 85 minutes). After reconnecting at a funeral, two old friends vow to get revenge on the widower who messed with them a long time ago.

“Nha Ba Nu” (“The House of No Man”) — (Drama, not rated, 102 minutes). Mrs. Nu runs a tight ship at home and her crab noodle soup stand. Her daughter, who feels suffocated under her mother’s roof, elopes with her boyfriend. However, the young couple soon realize they are unprepared for their future out on their own. In time, Mrs. Nu and her daughter reconcile while learning a lot about themselves.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” — (Action, R, 114 minutes). Special agent Orson Fortune, along with a team of operatives, recruits a big Hollywood movie star to help them stop the sale of weapons technology before world order is disrupted.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“The Quiet Girl” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). Nine-year old Cáit's father takes her from the dysfunctional family to live with relatives for the summer. While living with the farming couple, Cáit blossoms, but she also discovers a secret in a family that is supposed to have no secrets.

“Return to Seoul” — (Drama, R, 115 minutes). When a 25-year old woman, who was born in Korea but adopted by a French couple, returns to Korea to find her biological parents, her journey takes an unexpected turn.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson who when says Shazam! is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette