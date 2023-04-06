OPENING

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). The story of show salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

"La Usurpadora" — (Comedy, PG-13, 115 minutes). Two identical twin sisters were separated at birth. One is decent and humble and the one twin is super rich and destructive, but now they find that somehow their lives have become intertwined.

“Paint” — (Comedy, not rated, 96 minutes). Painting-show host Carl Nargle's fears regarding his painting talents are brought to the forefront when the struggling Vermont public television station hires a new painter to try to boost ratings.

"Róise & Frank" — (Drama, not rated, 90 minutes). When a mysterious dog shows up at Róise's door, she thinks he is the reincarnation of her husband who recently died.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“A Good Person” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). After surviving a terrible tragedy and emerging from recovery, Allison finds she has unresolved grief and is addicted to opioids.

“A Thousand and One” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After kidnapping her son Terry from the foster care system, Inez tries to reclaim their sense of home and stability in New York City.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise, and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“His Only Son” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minutes). Abraham’s faith is tested after the Lord commands him to sacrifice his only son on the mountain of Moriah.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“The Journey with Andrea Bocelli” — (Music, not rated). Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, travel by horseback through the Italian countryside combining musical performance and conversation.

“The Lost King” — (Drama, PG-12, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Although faced with skepticism, an amateur historian pursues her desire to find the remains of King Richard III, which where thought to have been scattered more than 500 years ago. Her hard work paid off and in 2012 in Leicester an archaeological dig found the remains beneath a parking lot.

“Moving On” — (Comedy, R, 85 minutes). After reconnecting at a funeral, two old friends vow to get revenge on the widower who messed with them a long time ago.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“The Quiet Girl” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). Nine-year old Cáit’s father takes her from the dysfunctional family to live with relatives for the summer. While living with the farming couple, Cáit blossoms, but she also discovers a secret in a family that is supposed to have no secrets.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson who when says Shazam! is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam.

“Spinning Gold” — (Biography, R, 137 minutes). The story of music producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette