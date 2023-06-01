OPENING

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will is dealing with his own pain. One of Will's patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“The Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte” — (Opera, not rated, 210 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

"Suga - Agust D Tour 'D-Day' in Japan" — (Concert, not rated, 150 minutes). A live broadcast of Suga's concert.

ONGOING

“About My Father” — (Comedy, PG-13, 99 minutes). The weekend turns into a culture clash when Sebastian brings his immigrant, hairdresser father to a get-together with his fiancée’s rich and eccentric parents.

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“Blackberry” — (Biography, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The story of the rise and demise of the first smartphone.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions, but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“It Ain't Over” — (Documentary, PG, 99 minutes). Tells the story of baseball's bad-hitting catcher who was also a D-Day veteran, loving father and husband and originator of his own brand of proverbs that are still used today.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Kandahar” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After exposing a covert mission, a CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan.

“L'immensitá” — (Drama, not rated, 99 minutes). Set in Rome in the 1970s, tells the story of the love between Clara and her children.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“The Machine” — (Action, R, 112 minutes). Bert and his father are kidnapped by people who Bert wronged 20 years ago while he was drunk and studying a semester of college in Russia.

“Malli Pelli” — (Drama, not rated, 130 minutes). Actor Narendra must decide if he can face the complexities to pursue his married co-actor Parvathi.

“Men Famous” — (Comedy, not rated, 149 minutes). The story of a journey filled with love, family and friendship.

“#Mentoo” — (Comedy, not rated, 113 minutes). After being faced with discrimination from Pseudo feminists, a group of men from different societies create #MenToo because they believe that men can be victims too.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” 2023 Re-release — (Action, PG, 125 minutes). Indy and Marion go on a worldwide quest for the mystical Ark of the Covenant.

“Sanctuary” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). Disaster happens when Hal, the client of a wealthy dominatrix tries to end the relationship.

“Sisu” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). A solitary prospector will go to any lengths to get back the gold the Nazis stole from him.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Wild Life” — (Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes). The story of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins and their fight to preserve on of the last wild placed on earth.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A novelist’s longtime marriage is in jeopardy when she overhears her husband’s reaction to her latest book.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette