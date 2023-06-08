OPENING

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” — (Horror, not rated, 92 minutes). Teenager Vicaria believes that death is a disease and is on a quest to prove there is a cure.

“Mending the Line” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). A Marine who was wounded in Afghanistan ends up in a Montana VA facility where a Vietnam vet teaches him fly fishing as a way to deal with his physical and emotional trauma.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

ONGOING

“2018” — (Drama, not rated, 150 minutes). People from all walks of live faced consequences during the 2018 Kerala Floods, but worked together to survive.

“A Thousand and One” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After kidnapping her son Terry from the foster care system, Inez tries to reclaim their sense of home and stability in New York City.

“About My Father” — (Comedy, PG-13, 99 minutes). The weekend turns into a culture clash when Sebastian brings his immigrant, hairdresser father to a get-together with his fiancée’s rich and eccentric parents.

“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Margaret must find a way to navigate through new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from New York City to the suburbs in New Jersey.

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will is dealing with his own pain. One of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions, but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Hairspray” 35th Anniversary — (Comedy, PG, 92 minutes). A Baltimore teenager fights through racial discrimination on her quest to win Miss Auto Show in 1962.

“It Ain’t Over” — (Documentary, PG, 99 minutes). Tells the story of baseball’s bad-hitting catcher who was also a D-Day veteran, loving father and husband and originator of his own brand of proverbs that are still used today.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam” — (Action, not rated, 152 minutes). Nana, a powerful gangster, and Kathar battle when Nana tries to take control of the village.

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, G, 120 minutes). A young witch begins her mandatory year of independent life and supports herself by using her broom to run an air courier service.

“Lat Mat 6” — (Action, not rated, 132 minutes). A group of friends go on a journey to find a winning lottery ticket that An had with him when he died in an accident.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“The Machine” — (Action, R, 112 minutes). Bert and his father are kidnapped by people who Bert wronged 20 years ago while he was drunk and studying a semester of college in Russia.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“Sanctuary” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). Disaster happens when Hal, the client of a wealthy dominatrix tries to end the relationship.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Wild Life” — (Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes). The story of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins and their fight to preserve on of the last wild placed on earth.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A novelist’s longtime marriage is in jeopardy when she overhears her husband’s reaction to her latest book.

“Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” — (Comedy, not rated, 132 minutes). A comedy of errors begin when the families of Kapil and Somya find out they are planning to get divorced.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.