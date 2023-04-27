OPENING

“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Margaret must find a way to navigate through new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from New York City to the suburbs in New Jersey.

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” — (Documentary, not rated, 129 minutes). The story of George Foreman's life and boxing career.

“The Black Demon” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). After getting stranded on a crumbling rig in Baja, a family must find a way back to shore before a ferocious megalodon shark strikes again.

“Born to Fly” — (Action, not rated, 120 minutes). The story of elite pilots of a special operations team who are ordered to test new fighter jets.

“Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two” — (Action, not rated, 165 minutes). Arulmozhi Varman goes on a journey to become the greatest ruler of the Chola empire of south India.

“Sisu” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). A solitary prospector will go to any lengths to get back the gold the Nazis stole from him.

ONGOING

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of show salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Afghan interpreter Ahmed saves Army Sgt. John Kinley’s life after they are ambushed. When Kinley finds out Ahmed and his family will not be given safe passage to America as was promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the Taliban hunts them down.

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” — (Crime, R, 103 minutes). A group of young environmental activist plot to sabotage an oil pipeline.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“The Lost King” — (Drama, PG-12, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Although faced with skepticism, an amateur historian pursues her desire to find the remains of King Richard III, which where thought to have been scattered more than 500 years ago. Her hard work paid off and in 2012 in Leicester an archaeological dig found the remains beneath a parking lot.

“Mafia Mamma” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After an American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy, along with the empire’s consigliere’s help, she goes beyond expectations as the head of the family business.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“Polite Society” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Ria Khan pulls off an ambitious wedding heist to keep her older sister Lena from getting married.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” — (Horror, R, 103 minutes). While Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s possession he uncovers an old conspiracy the Vatican has kept hidden.

“Renfield” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Renfield, Dracula’s servant, longs for a life that doesn’t include Dracula’s demands and the bloodshed that come with the demands.

“Róise & Frank” — (Drama, not rated, 90 minutes). When a mysterious dog shows up at Róise’s door, she thinks he is the reincarnation of her husband who recently died.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Sick of Myself” — (Comedy, not rated, 95 minutes). After Signe's boyfriend breaks through as a contemporary artist, she creates a persona in hopes of regaining her status

“Somewhere in Queens” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Leo is happy working in the family construction business and living in Queens, NY with his wife and son, Sticks. All that changes when Sticks get a chance to play basketball in college. While in college, sudden heartbreak threatens Sticks’ chance to play basketball and Leo will go to any lengths to keep him on on his new path, even if it means tearing the family apart.

“Spirited Away: Live on Stage” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Special event, PG, 175 minutes). Theatrical release of stage play about a young girl who get’s trapped in a bath house by spirits, the same spirits who took her parents into the spirit world. Now she must find a way to save her parents and return to the human world.

“Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” 40th anniversary — (Action, PG, 134 minutes). Han Solo is rescued from Jabba the Hutt while the Rebels try to destroy the second Death Star and Luke struggles when trying to help Darth Vader back from the dark side.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Suzume” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Suzume and a mysterious young man must close all the doors open in Japan that are letting in disasters from the other side.

“Sweetwater” — (Biography, PG-13, 114 minutes). As the first African American to sign a contract with the NBA, Hall of Famer Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton changed how the game of basketball was played.

“Wild Life” — (Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes). The story of the journey of Kris and Dough Tompkins and their fight to preserve one of the last wild place on earth.

