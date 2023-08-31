OPENING

“Bottoms” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Two girls find themselves over their heads after they start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders.

“The Equalizer 3” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Robert McCall’s friends are under the control of crime bosses and the only way he can save them is to take on the mafia.

“The Good Mother” — (Drama, not rated, 89 minutes). After a journalist’s estranged son is murdered, she and his pregnant girlfriend confront a world of corruption and drugs to find his killer.

“Kushi” — (Romance, not rated, 150 minutes). An army officer and a Kashmiri girl find love in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

ONGOING

“Asteroid City” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A junior stargazer and cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Between Two Worlds” — (Drama, not rated, 106 minutes). Based on Florence Aubenas’s non-fiction work “Le Quai de Ouistreham,” investigating investigates the rising insecurity in the French society.

“Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure” — (Not rated, 68 minutes). Blippi and Meekah help Park Ranger Ash’s dinosaur find her missing eggs before they hatch.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a super hero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“The Dive” — (Action, not rated, 91 minutes). When two sisters go diving at a remote location, one of them is struck by a rock and trapped 28 meters below water with low oxygen and cold temperatures. Now her sister must find a way to save her before it's too late.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“Golda” — (Biography, PG-13, 100 minutes). The story of the high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player, who along with a former race car driver and motorsport executive becomes a professional race car driver and takes on one of the most elite sports in the world.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“The Hill” — (Biography, PG, 126 minutes). The story of Rickey Hill’s determination to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball despite growing up wearing leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.

“Jules” — (Drama, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Milton’s quite life in a small western town in Pennsylvania changes when an UFO crash lands in his backyard.

“Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). A paleontologist has to protect a couple of kids after a power failure allows the cloned dinosaurs on an island in Central America to run loose.

“Kangdaniel: My Parade” — (Documentary, not rated, 102 minutes). The story of Kangdaniel's career as a member of a Korean K-pop group and the obstacles he faced when starting his solo career.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” — (Horror, R, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Adam Graham. The crew on a merchant ship sailing from Carpathia to England discover the unmarked wooden crates they are carrying contain very dangerous cargo.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“The Miracle Club” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Three generations of friends from Ballygar win a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Retribution” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). Grade: C-, Mark Meszoros. While driving his children to school, a bank executive receives a bomb threat and if he stops and they get out of the car, the car will explode.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Strays” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). After being abandoned on the streets, Reggie teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on his former owner.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

“They Live” 35th Anniversary — (Action, R, 94 minutes). One man is determined to stop the aliens who are masquerading as humans to gain control of earth.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette