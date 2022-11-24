OPENING
“Bones and All” — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). A story of two young people Maren and drifter Lee, who are searching for identity and chasing beauty in a dangerous world who won't accept who they are.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — (Comedy, PG-13, 139 minutes). Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to a private estate on a Greek Island for his new case where everyone has their own secrets and they all become suspects after someone turns up dead.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” - Early Screening — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios' adventure about the Clades, who are a family explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land with a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and other creatures.
ONGOING
“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.
“The Banshess of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Bardo” — (Comedy, R, 159 minutes). A journalist-turned-documentarian goes on a journey to reconcile with his Mexican identity, the past and the present.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson) was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). A reimagined tale of Pinocchio who while on an adventure transcends worlds and reveals the power of love.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“She Said” — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Two reporters for The New York Times publish a story that helps propel the #Metoo movement, shattering the silence around sexual assault in Hollywood and altering American culture forever.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.