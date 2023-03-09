OPENING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise, and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“The Magic Flute” — (Adventure, not rated, 124 minutes). While 17-year old Tim Walker attends the Mozart boarding school in the Austrian Alps, he discovers an old passageway into the world of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Southern Gospel” — (Biography, PG-13, 109 minutes). After a rock star’s life comes crashing down, he pursues his childhood dream of becoming a preacher. But first he must face his past demons.

ONGOING

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — (Action, R, 147 minutes). The story of a German soldier’s distress and terrifying experiences while fighting in World War I on the western front.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a money making scam involving a dumb looking kid and a horde of rats.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.

“Blueback” — (Drama, not rated, 102 minutes). Abby takes inspiration from her activist mother when she tries to save a blue grouper she befriended from poachers.

“Close” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Two 13-year old best friends Leo and Remi have an unbreakable bond that is suddenly torn apart.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family live after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Swordsmith Village” — (Animation, R, 110 minutes). After his family was murdered, Tanjiro Kamado wants to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning sister back into a human. During the quest, Kamado encounters demons Daki and Gyutaro.

“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley explores his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.

“Emily” — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). Grade: B+, Justin Chang. After the death of her mother, Emily desires personal and artistic freedom and embarks on a journey, channeling her creativity into a great novel.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Hunt Her, Kill Her” — (Horror, not rated, 88 minutes). A night shift janitor is alone on her first night of the job and finds she mush fight for survival when becomes the target of masked intruders.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Linoleum” — (Comedy, not rated, 101 minutes). A failing children’s science show host wants to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, but while building a rocket ship in his garage, odd events occur that makes him question his own reality.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer “Magic” Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“Marlowe” — (Crime, R, 110 minutes). Grade: C, James Verniere. In the 1930s, Philip Marlowe, a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find the ex-lover of the daughter of a well-known movie star. Soon Marlowe finds he is involved in a web of lies and a deadly investigation.

“Nha Ba Nu” (“The House of No Man”) — (Drama, not rated, 102 minutes). Mrs. Nu runs a tight ship at home and her crab noodle soup stand. Her daughter, who feels suffocated under her mother’s roof, elopes with her boyfriend. However, the young couple soon realize they are unprepared for their future out on their own. In time, Mrs. Nu and her daughter reconcile while learning a lot about themselves.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” — (Action, R, 114 minutes). Special agent Orson Fortune, along with a team of operatives, recruits a big Hollywood movie star to help them stop the sale of weapons technology before world order is disrupted.

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Seventeen-year old Lea starts a relationship with a man twice her age, hoping he is the solution to her problems. However, she soon finds out that his intentions are not what they seem.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“RRR” Fan CelebRRRation — (Action, PG-13, 188 minutes). RRR is back on the big screen. In the 1920s, two legendary revolutionaries go on a journey away from home before they must start fighting for their country.

“Selfiee” — (Action, not rated). Bollywood star Vijay Kumar needs to get a new drivers license from Om Prakash Agarwal, a RTO officer and fan of Vijay. However, a small misunderstanding turns into a feud that is played out in front of the entire country.

“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.

“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.

“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” — (Comedy, not rated, 150 minutes). Madness ensures when a "player" find's a girl who's a worthy opponent in the world of romance.

“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette