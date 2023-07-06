OPENING

“Biosphere” — (Comedy, not rated, 107 minutes). The last two men on earth must find a way to evolve and adapt to save humanity.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” See it First — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. Only at select theaters on Sunday.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“The Lesson” — (Thriller, R, 102 minutes). When a young writer accepts a tutoring position at his idol’s family estate, he learns about their web of family secrets.

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, not rated, 135 minutes). Pacifist and warrior Princess Nausicaä looks for a way to prevent two nations from destroying their planet and themselves.

“Odesza: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” — (Concert, not rated, 109 minutes). An immersive concert film and a look into the process of creating Odesza’s successful return to touring.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

ONGOING

“Asteroid City” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A junior stargazer and cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

“The Blackening” — (Comedy horror, R, 96 minutes). Grade: B-, Adam Graham. Black friends must use their street smarts and horror movie knowledge to stay alive when they are trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will is dealing with his own pain. One of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The Flash” — (Action, PG-13, 144 minutes). Grade: A-, Mark Meszoros. When Flash travels back in time to change events of the past, he also alters the future into a world without superheroes. Now trapped in a reality where General Zod is threatening annihilation, Flash tries to coax a changed Batman out of retirement to help in the battle.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“It Ain’t Over” — (Documentary, PG, 99 minutes). Tells the story of baseball’s bad-hitting catcher who was also a D-Day veteran, loving father and husband and originator of his own brand of proverbs that are still used today.

“Joy Ride” — (Comedy, not rated, 95 minutes). Four Asian-American friends discover how to know and love who you are while traveling through Asia.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“No Hard Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Maddie, who has been hired by helicopter parents to help bring their introverted son out of his shell before college, has only the summer to make him a man or die trying.

“Once Upon a Time in Uganda” — (Documentary, not rated, 94 minutes). Isaac, a former brick maker in Uganda and Alan, a film nerd from New York rise to stardom after Isaac starts shooting 80’s inspired action films.

“Past Lives” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Twenty years after being torn apart when Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea, Nora and her childhood friend Hae Sung are reunited.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Mark Meszoros. When Ruby disobeys her mother and goes into the water, she discovers that she is a descendant of the warrior Kraken queens.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Spy” — (Action, not rated, 135 minutes). To protect India from impending chaos, a R&AW agent must unravel the connection between the hidden secrets of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and an arms dealer.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beast” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A novelist’s longtime marriage is in jeopardy when she overhears her husband’s reaction to her latest book.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette