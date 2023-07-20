OPENING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Theater Camp” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). The staff and founder's son come together to keep an upstate New York theater camp afloat.

ONGOING

“Asteroid City” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A junior stargazer and cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

“Baby” — (Romance, not rated, 178 minutes). A love story of two childhood friends and what happens when they go off to college and meet new people.

“Biosphere” — (Comedy, not rated, 107 minutes). The last two men on earth must find a way to evolve and adapt to save humanity.

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will is dealing with his own pain. One of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Joy Ride” — (Comedy, not rated, 95 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four Asian-American friends discover how to know and love who you are while traveling through Asia.

“The Lesson” — (Thriller, R, 102 minutes). When a young writer accepts a tutoring position at his idol’s family estate, he learns about their web of family secrets.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“Lost in the Stars” — (Crime, not rated, 121 minutes). When He Fei's wife reappears after disappearing during their anniversary trip, He insists she is not his wife.

“Maaveeran” — (Action, not rated, 163 minutes). A cartoonist starts taking on a corrupt politician while being controlled by cartoon action figures.

“The Miracle Club” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Three generations of friends from Ballygar win a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“No Hard Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Maddie, who has been hired by helicopter parents to help bring their introverted son out of his shell before college, has only the summer to make him a man or die trying.

“Past Lives” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Twenty years after being torn apart when Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea, Nora and her childhood friend Hae Sung are reunited.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“They Cloned Tyrone” — (Action, R, 122 minutes). An unlikely trio go on the trail of a criminal government conspiracy.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beast” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette