OPENING
“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.
“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll with artificial intelligence programmed to be a child’s companion that starts to take on a life of its own.
“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?
ONGOING
“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
“Babylon” — (Drama, R, 188 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story, set in Los Angeles in the 1920’s, follows the rise and fall of multiple characters in early Hollywood during a time of moral decline and corruption.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Dhamaka” — (Action, not rated, 103 minutes). Pranavi falls in love with both Swamy and Anad, two men who look exactly alike but come from different backgrounds. Now Swamy and Anad must figure out how to solve this problem.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“The Mean One” — (Horror). Twenty years after Cindy’s mother was killed on Christmas Eve by a green grouch called The Mean One, the beast strikes again. Now Cindy’s only mission is to trap and kill The Mean One.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“The Pale Blue Eye” — (Crime, R, 128 minutes). A detective is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet in 1830. When to cadets’ code of silence hinders his investigation, he enlisted one of their own to help, a young man who would come to be known as Edgar Allan Poe.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land with a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and other creatures.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, is on the grounds and steps in to save the day and Christmas.
“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenager daughter.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” — (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.
“Wildcat” — (Documentary, R, 106 minutes). A young veteran struggling with PSTD and depression meets a woman in Amazon who is running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. When she entrusts him to help her foster an orphaned baby ocelot, he gets a new lease on life.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette