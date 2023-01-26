OPENING

“Billie Eilish Live at the O2 (Extended Cut)” — (Music, not rated, 105 minutes). A film of Eilish's live concert at The O2 in London.

“Fear” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). A weekend celebration at a remote historic hotel for a group of friends turns into a nightmare when they encounter a contagious airborne threat.

“Infinity Pool” — (Horror, R, 117 minutes). James and Em are enjoying a beach vacation at the island of La Tolqa. However, when they venture beyond the resort grounds they find themselves in a place filled with hedonism, violence and horror.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). After the world falls into chaos and millions of people vanish, a charming new leader takes over. But his intentions may be more sinister than they appear.

“Maybe I Do” — (Comedy, PG-13, 96 minutes). Michelle and Allen are ready to get married and decide it's time for their parents to meet. When the parents attend a dinner given by Michelle and Allen, the parents realize they already know each other way too well. Ends up that they have been cheating on their spouses with each other.

“Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert” — (Concert, not rated, 75 minutes). Join Pinkfong and Hogi for a sing-along concert featuring some beloved Pinkfong songs including "Baby Shark."

“You People” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). Follow a new couple and their families as they examine modern love amidst generational differences and societal expectations.

ONGOING

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.

“Alice, Darling” — (Drama, R, 90 minutes). A woman in an abusive relationship is unaware that her two closest friends are planning an intervention.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.

“Broker” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). The story of the boxes left out where people can drop off their unwanted babies.

“The Devil Conspiracy” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). A biotech company of Satanists has breakthrough technology that allows them to clone history’s influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. When the company steals the shroud of Christ, using Jesus’ DNA, they clone an ultimate offering to the devil. The Archangel of Michael comes to Earth and will do everything he can to stop the devil’s conspiracy.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Happy Feet” — (Animation, PG, 108 minutes). In the world of the Emperor Penguins, song is used to find soul mates, a penguin is born who cannot sing, but soon finds out he is an amazing tap dancer.

“House Party” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. In this remake of a 1990 comedy, Damon and Kevin — who were just fired from their jobs as house cleaners — decide to throw the party of the year at the site of their last cleaning job, LeBron James’ exclusive mansion without his permission.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape. Since June is thousands of miles from Colombia, she is forced to rely on the latest technology, but her digital searching raises more questions than answers.

“Pathaan” — (Action, not rated, 146 minutes). A spy from India takes on the leader of a group of mercenaries that have wicked plans to target his homeland.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“Skinamarink” — (Horror, not rated, 100 minutes). Two children wake up in the middle of the night and find all the doors and windows in the house have vanished and their dad missing.

“Smallfoot” — (Animation, PG, 96 minutes). When Migo, a Yeti who lives in a secret Yeti society high up on a mountain peak, witnesses an airplane crash, he finds something he didn’t know existed, a human.

“The Son” — (Drama, PG-13, 123 minutes). Peter's life with his new partner and baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife comes to discuss their teenage son, Nicholas, who seems to be deeply troubled.

“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond” — (Animation, not rated, 110 minutes). A new adventure begins when Rimuru Tempest, a slime that evolved into a Demon Lord, crosses paths with a survivor of the Ogre race named Hiiro.

“Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” — (Documentary, PG, 112 minutes). Follows the 50-year professional relationship between author Robert Caro and his editor Robert Gottlieb.

“The Wandering Earth 2” — (Action, not rated, 173 minutes). Humans build huge engines to propel earth to a new solar system when they find out that the sun is burning out and will destroy earth in the processes. When the journey out into the universe turns dangerous, all humankind must rely on a group of young people who are willing to execute a dangerous, life-or-death mission to save earth.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

“When You Finish Saving the World” — (Comedy, R, 88 minutes). Evelyn and her teenage son Ziggy can’t seem to connect so they try to find that bond with other people. Evelyn tries to parent a teenager at her women’s shelter and Ziggy falls in love with a political student at his school.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

