OPENING
“The Devil Conspiracy” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). A biotech company of Satanists has breakthrough technology that allows them to clone history's influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. When the company steals the shroud of Christ, using Jesus' DNA, they clone an ultimate offering to the devil. The Archangel of Michael comes to Earth and will do everything he can to stop the devil's conspiracy.
“House Party” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). In this remake of a 1990 comedy, Damon and Kevin — who were just fired from their jobs as house cleaners — decide to throw the party of the year at the site of their last cleaning job, LeBron James' exclusive mansion without his permission.
“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.
“Skinamarink” — (Horror, not rated, 100 minutes). Two children wake up in the middle of the night and find all the doors and windows in the house have vanished and their dad missing.
“Waltair Veerayya” — (Action, not rated, 155 minutes). The story of a fisherman and his friend who must stop Veerayya from smuggling goods.
ONGOING
“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.
“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
“Babylon” — (Drama, R, 188 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story, set in Los Angeles in the 1920’s, follows the rise and fall of multiple characters in early Hollywood during a time of moral decline and corruption.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Battle on Buka Street” — (Comedy, not rated, 141 minutes). When two women who have had a lifetime of rivalry start food businesses on the same street they fine themselves at odds once again.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Broker” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). The story of the boxes left out where people can drop off their unwanted babies.
“Corsage” — (Drama, not rated, 113 minutes). Empress Elisabeth of Austria, facing a future of strict ceremony and royal duties, must find a way to protect her legacy when she rebels against her public image.
“Decision to Leave” — (Crime, not rated, 138 minutes). After a man plummets to his death from a mountain peak in South Korea, detective Hae-joon is assigned to the case to find out if he jumped or was pushed. Hae-joon suspects the dead man’s wife, but as he digs deeper he finds himself trapped in a web of desire and deception.
“Empire of Light” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). A story set in an English coastal town in the 1980s about the power of human connection during turbulent times.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“Holy Spider” — (Crime, not rated, 116 minutes). In the Iranian holy city of Mashhad, a journalists investigates the serial killings by the Spider Killer who believes that by murdering sex workers he is cleaning the city of sinners.
“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll with artificial intelligence programmed to be a child’s companion that starts to take on a life of its own.
“The Mean One” — (Horror). Twenty years after Cindy’s mother was killed on Christmas Eve by a green grouch called The Mean One, the beast strikes again. Now Cindy’s only mission is to trap and kill The Mean One.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Fedora” — (Opera, not rated, 165 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera.
“The Pale Blue Eye” — (Crime, R, 128 minutes). Grade C: Mark Meszoros. A detective is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet in 1830. When to cadets’ code of silence hinders his investigation, he enlisted one of their own to help, a young man who would come to be known as Edgar Allan Poe.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Saint Omer” — (Drama, PG-13, 122 minutes). When novelist Rama attends the trial of a young woman accused of murdering her 15-month old daughter, Rama finds her own judgement is called into question.
“Shin Ultraman” — (Action, not rated, 118 minutes). A silver giant appears from beyond Earth's atmosphere when a threat of an unidentified lifeform worsens in Japan.
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land with a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and other creatures.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Thunivu” — (Action, not rated, 146 minutes). A criminal mastermind and his team rob banks across Chennai but no one can figure out their motive.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, is on the grounds and steps in to save the day and Christmas.
“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenager daughter.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” — (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette