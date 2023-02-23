OPENING

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Emily” — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). After the death of her mother, Emily desires personal and artistic freedom and embarks on a journey, channeling her creativity into a great novel.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Disgraced but brilliant detective John Luther sits in jail as a serial killer is terrorizing London. Haunted by his failure to capture a cyber psychopath in the past, he decides to break out of prison to track down the London serial killer.

“Selfiee” — (Action, not rated). Bollywood star Vijay Kumar needs to get a new drivers license from Om Prakash Agarwal, a RTO officer and fan of Vijay. However, a small misunderstanding turns into a feud that is played out in front of the entire country.

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a money making scam involving a dumb looking kid and a horde of rats.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Bakasuran” — (Action, not rated, 155 minutes). The story of cyber harassment and how it's important that parents be aware of their children's problems.

“Close” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Two 13-year old best friends Leo and Remi have an unbreakable bond that is suddenly torn apart.

“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

“Dr. Seuss' The Lorax” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). To win the love of the girl of his dreams, a 12-year old boy must find the story of the Lorax, who is a charming, but grumpy creature who will fight to protect his world.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer “Magic” Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — (Comedy, PG, 90 minutes). Marcel, a small shell who lives along with his grandmother and their pet, are the sole survivors from their community of shells after a mysterious tragedy. When Marcel gains millions of fans after a documentary filmmaker posts a short film online about him, Marcel has hopes of finding his long-lost family.

“Marlowe” — (Crime, R, 110 minutes). Grade: C, James Verniere. In the 1930s, Philip Marlowe, a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find the ex-lover of the daughter of a well-known movie star. Soon Marlowe finds he is involved in a web of lies and a deadly investigation.

“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape. Since June is thousands of miles from Colombia, she is forced to rely on the latest technology, but her digital searching raises more questions than answers.

“Of an Age” — (Drama, not rated, 99 minutes). A 17-year-old amateur ballroom dancer has an unexpected 24-hour romance with an older brother of one of his friends.

“One Fine Morning” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Sandra is a young widow caring for her sick father and raising her young daughter. While trying to get the care her father needs, she reconnect with Clément, who is an old friend she hasn’t seen in a while. Although he is married, their friendship soon turns into an affair.

“The Outwaters” — (Horrors, not rated, 110 minutes). While camping in the Mojave Desert, four travelers encounter a menacing phenomena.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“Titanic” 25th Anniversary Re-Release — (Drama, PG-13, 196 minutes). A remastered version of the original film about romance on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic.

“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.

“Vaathi” — (Action, not rated, 139 minutes). The story of a young man's struggle against the privatization of education.

“Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha” — (Comedy, not rated, 138 minutes). A romantic comedy about two individuals who are unsure if they can have a strong bond and a happy life together.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette