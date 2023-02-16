OPENING

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope's parents and Scott's daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Kaguya-Sama: Love is War — The First Kiss That Never Ends” — (Animation, not rated, 96 minutes). It is time for Kaguya and Miyuki to start admitting their feelings for each other after they have shared their first kiss.

“Marlowe” — (Crime, R, 110 minutes). In the 1930s, Philip Marlowe, a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find the ex-lover of the daughter of a well-known movie star. Soon Marlowe finds he is involved in a web of lies and a deadly investigation.

“Of an Age” — (Drama, not rated, 99 minutes). A 17-year-old amateur ballroom dancer has an unexpected 24-hour romance with an older brother of one of his friends.

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a money making scam involving a dumb looking kid and a horde of rats.

“Amigos” — (Action, not rated, 139 minutes). Three lookalikes are plagued with intense twists and turns while they build a friendship.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Close” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Two 13-year old best friends Leo and Remi have an unbreakable bond that is suddenly torn apart.

“Consecration” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Distrusting the church's account of her priest brother's alleged suicide, Grace travels to the Scottish convent where he died and uncovers murder and a disturbing truth about herself.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Infinity Pool” — (Horror, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. James and Em are enjoying a beach vacation at the island of La Tolqa. However, when they venture beyond the resort grounds they find themselves in a place filled with hedonism, violence and horror.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Let it Be Morning" — (Drama, not rated, 101 minutes). Sami, a Palestinian born Israeli citizen who is living in Jerusalem, returns to the Arab village where he grew up to attend his brother's wedding. After the wedding, the village is locked down by Israeli soldiers and all villagers are cut off from the outside world.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“M3gan” —

(Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Madre Ven” — (Drama, not rated, 106 minutes). When Tato turns 80, he finds old photographs of a Marian pilgrimage that revives his memories and causes a turnaround in his family's complicated situation.

“Magic Mike's Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer "Magic" Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape. Since June is thousands of miles from Colombia, she is forced to rely on the latest technology, but her digital searching raises more questions than answers.

“One Fine Morning” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Sandra is a young widow caring for her sick father and raising her young daughter. While trying to get the care her father needs, she reconnect with Clément, who is an old friend she hasn't seen in a while. Although he is married, their friendship soon turns into an affair.

“The Outwaters" — (Horrors, not rated, 110 minutes). While camping in the Mojave Desert, four travelers encounter a menacing phenomena.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“Seriously Red” — (Comedy, not rated, 98 minutes). After losing her job as a real estate agent, Red embarks on a journey to become the world's best Dolly Parton impersonator.

“Sharper" — (Drama, not rated, 116 minutes). A con artists takes on Manhattan billionaires causing motivations to be suspect and expectations turned upside down.

“She Came from the Woods” — (Comedy, horror, not rated, 101 minutes). A group of counselors unleash evil on the last night of summer camp and they must decide what stories are worth telling and the secrets worth keeping.

“Titanic” 25th Anniversary Re-Release — (Drama, PG-13, 196 minutes). A remastered version of the original film about romance on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic.

“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

