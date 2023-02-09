OPENING

“Let it Be Morning" — (Drama, not rated, 101 minutes). Sami, a Palestinian born Israeli citizen who is living in Jerusalem, returns to the Arab village where he grew up to attend his brother's wedding. After the wedding, the village is locked down by Israeli soldiers and all villagers are cut off from the outside world.

“Magic Mike's Last Dance” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Following a business deal that went bust, dancer "Magic" Mike Lane, who has been on a long hiatus from the stage, heads to London with a wealthy socialite for what he hopes will be one last hurrah.

“The Outwaters" — (Horrors, not rated, 110 minutes). While camping in the Mojave Desert, four travelers encounter a menacing phenomena.

“Sharper" — (Drama, not rated, 116 minutes). A con artists takes on Manhattan billionaires causing motivations to be suspect and expectations turned upside down.

“Titanic” 25th Anniversary Re-Release — (Drama, PG-13, 196 minutes). A remastered version of the original film about romance on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic.

ONGOING

“80 for Brady” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Four friends attend the 2017 Super Bowl in hopes of fulfilling their life-long dream of meeting NFL superstar Tom Brady.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — (Action, R, 147 minutes). The story of a German soldier’s distress and terrifying experiences while fighting in World War I on the western front.

“The Amazing Maurice” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, comes up with a money making scam involving a dumb looking kid and a horde of rats.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Baby Ruby” — (Drama, not rated, 89 minutes). The world of a vlogger and influencer unravels after she gives birth.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.

“BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” — (Concert, not rated, 104 minutes). Showing BTS’ concert played in October at Busan’s World Expo.

“Close” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Two 13-year old best friends Leo and Remi have an unbreakable bond that is suddenly torn apart.

“Consecration” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Distrusting the church's account of her priest brother's alleged suicide, Grace travels to the Scottish convent where he died and uncovers murder and a disturbing truth about herself.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.

“Fear” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A weekend celebration at a remote historic hotel for a group of friends turns into a nightmare when they encounter a contagious airborne threat.

“Infinity Pool” — (Horror, R, 117 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. James and Em are enjoying a beach vacation at the island of La Tolqa. However, when they venture beyond the resort grounds they find themselves in a place filled with hedonism, violence and horror.

“Knock at the Cabin” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While a young girl and her family are on vacation at a remote cabin, they are taken hostage by armed strangers who force them to make an unthinkable choice to stop the apocalypse.

“Living” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After receiving a grim diagnosis, a man decides to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

“Lourdes” — (Documentary, not rated, 95 minutes). The story of the rock of Grotto Lourdes, caressed by people, who left their expectations, hopes and dreams at the rock.

“M3gan” — (Horror, PG-13, 102 minutes). An engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll with artificial intelligence that starts to take on a life of its own.

“Maybe I Do” — (Comedy, PG-13, 96 minutes). Michelle and Allen are ready to get married and decide it’s time for their parents to meet. When the parents attend a dinner given by Michelle and Allen, the parents realize they already know each other way too well. Ends up that they have been cheating on their spouses with each other.

“Michael” — (Action, not rated, 123 minutes). When a powerful gang shows up in Michael’s town and he loses his partner, Michael takes revenge on the gang.

“Missing” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. June’s mother goes missing when she’s on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. When June tries to find her, she is hindered by international red tape. Since June is thousands of miles from Colombia, she is forced to rely on the latest technology, but her digital searching raises more questions than answers.

“Pathaan” — (Action, not rated, 146 minutes). A spy from India takes on the leader of a group of mercenaries that have wicked plans to target his homeland.

“Plane” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When a pilot lands his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm, he finds he is caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“Sword Art Online The Movie: Progressive — Scherzo of Deep Night” — (Animation, not rated, 101 minutes). Kirito and Asuna have made progress since the deadly game began two months ago, but now they must face Asuna’s least favorite monster.

“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.

“Triangle of Sadness” — (Comedy, R, 150 minutes). Survivors are trapped on a desert island after a luxury cruise ship for the super-rich sinks.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”— Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.

“Women Talking” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). Women of an isolated religious community must figure out how to reconcile a brutal reality with their faith. Do they do nothing, stay and fight or leave?

“Writer Padmabhushan” — (Comedy, not rated, 117 minutes). A romantic entertainer movie about a 25-year old aspiring writer and his middle-class family.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette