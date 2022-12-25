Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.
OPENING
“Babylon” — (Drama, R, 188 minutes). The story, set in Los Angeles in the 1920’s, follows the rise and fall of multiple characters in early Hollywood during a time of moral decline and corruption.
“Cirkus” — (Comedy, R, 140 minutes). Two sets of identical twins were separated at birth by Dr. Roy Jamnadas as part of a theory he was exploring. A few years later, when all the twins are in the same town, there is confusion when people mistake them for each other.
“The Pale Blue Eye” — (Crime, R, 128 minutes). A detective is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet in 1830. When to cadets’ code of silence hinders his investigation, he enlisted one of their own to help, a young man who would come to be known as Edgar Allan Poe.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” — (Biography, PG-13, 146 minutes). A celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston and her journey to superstardom.
ONGOING
“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” — (Documentary, not rated, 113 minutes). The story about renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her photography, slideshows and interviews and her fight to hold the Sackler family responsible for the opioid overdose crisis.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson) was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Dr. Suess’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes). A green, revenge-seeking Grinch who lives on the outskirts of Whoville plans to ruin for all the people living in Whoville.
“Emancipation” — (Drama, R, 132 minutes). Peter, a runaway slave, endures the swamps of Louisiana on his journey to escape plantation owners who tried to kill him.
“Empire of Light” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). A story set in an English coastal town in the 1980s about the power of human connection during turbulent times.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). A reimagined tale of Pinocchio who while on an adventure transcends worlds and reveals the power of love.
“The Mean One” — (Horror). Twenty years after Cindy’s mother was killed on Christmas Eve by a green grouch called The Mean One, the beast strikes again. Now Cindy’s only mission is to trap and kill The Mean One.
“Memories of My Father” — (Drama, not rated, 136 minutes). An author’s story of life with his father who fought against social inequality and was murdered by Colombian paramilitaries.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” — (Comedy, PG-13, 97 minutes). Join the Griswold family as their perfectly planned family Christmas turns into a disaster.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” — (Comedy, not rated, 117 minutes). In this adaptation of the Tony and Olivier musical, Matilda, a little girl with a vivid imagination and the worst parents in the world, takes a stand for what is right and changes her story with miraculous results.
“She Said” — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Two reporters for The New York Times publish a story that helps propel the #Metoo movement, shattering the silence around sexual assault in Hollywood and altering American culture forever.
“Spoiler Alert” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). When Kit Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer, his relationship with Michael Ausiello takes a tragic turn.
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land with a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and other creatures.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, is on the grounds and steps in to save the day and Christmas.
“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenager daughter.
“Wildcat” — (Documentary, R, 106 minutes). A young veteran struggling with PSTD and depression meets a woman in Amazon who is running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. When she entrusts him to help her foster an orphaned baby ocelot, he gets a new lease on life.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette