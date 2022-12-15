OPENING
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
ONGOING
“Aftersun” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). As Sophie tries to reconcile with her father she reflects on a holiday she took with him 20 years earlier.
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” — (Documentary, not rated, 113 minutes). The story about renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her photography, slideshows and interviews and her fight to hold the Sackler family responsible for the opioid overdose crisis.
“The Banshess of Inisherin” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Shocking consequences occur when Colm ends his lifelong friendship with Pádraic.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson) was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — (Action, PG-13, 161 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. While the people of Wakanda mourn the death of King T’Challa, they must also fight to protect their home from intervening world powers.
“Bones and All” — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A story of two young people Maren and drifter Lee, who are searching for identity and chasing beauty in a dangerous world who won’t accept who they are.
“Christmas Bloody Christmas” — (Horror, not rated, 87 minutes). Record store owner Tori Tooms finds herself in a battle for her life on Christmas Eve when a robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes on a killing spree.
“Devotion” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The true story of two Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroic sacrifices made them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
“Elf” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). Buddy is a human who was adopted by and raised by elves in the North Pole. After finding out he was adopted, Buddy goes to New York to find his real father who doesn’t know he exists.
“Emancipation” — (Drama, R, 132 minutes). Peter, a runaway slave, endures the swamps of Louisiana on his journey to escape plantation owners who tried to kill him.
“Empire of Light” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). A story set in an English coastal town in the 1980s about the power of human connection during turbulent times.
“The Fabelmans” — (Drama, PG-13, 151 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Growing up in post-World-War II era Arizona, Sammy Fabelman, who wants to be a filmmaker, discovers a shocking family secret and finds that the power of films will help him find the truth.
“Father Stu: Reborn” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After Stuart Long’s amateur boxing career is ended with an injury, he decides to move to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a star. After surviving a horrible motorcycle accident, he feels as if he was meant to be a Catholic priest.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). A reimagined tale of Pinocchio who while on an adventure transcends worlds and reveals the power of love.
“Gurthunda Seethakalam” — (Drama, not rated, 141 minutes). The story of a middle-aged man and his quest to find true love.
“I Heard the Bells” — (Drama, not rated, 110 minutes). The true story behind the song “I Heard the Bells,” a Christmas carol based on the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — (Drama, PG, 130 minutes). A classic Christmas movie about George Baily who wants to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, until an angel appears and shows Baily what life would have been if he never existed.
“The Mean One” — (Horror). Twenty years after Cindy’s mother was killed on Christmas Eve by a green grouch called The Mean One, the beast strikes again. Now Cindy’s only mission is to trap and kill The Mean One.
“Memories of My Father” — (Drama, not rated, 136 minutes). An author's story of life with his father who fought against social inequality and was murdered by Colombian paramilitaries.
“The Menu” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A couple travels to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a coastal island, not knowing that the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
“Panchatantram” — (Drama, not rated, 141 minutes). A modern-day fairy tale of sight, sound, taste and touch and a quest of fear, will, peace, tenacity and love.
“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). When a snowstorm reroutes Neal Page’s flight home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his family, he is forced to bunk with Del Griffith whom he finds annoying. Together they have to find a way through the insanity of holiday travel to reach their destinations.
“The Polar Express” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). A doubting young boy goes on a magical train ride to the North Pole and learns about bravery, friendship and the spirit of Christmas.
“Prey for the Devil” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). While preparing to perform an exorcism, a nun comes face to face with a demonic force that has ties to her past.
“Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” — (Comedy, not rated, 117 minutes). In this adaptation of the Tony and Olivier musical, Matilda, a little girl with a vivid imagination and the worst parents in the world, takes a stand for what is right and changes her story with miraculous results.
“She Said” — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Two reporters for The New York Times publish a story that helps propel the #Metoo movement, shattering the silence around sexual assault in Hollywood and altering American culture forever.
“Spirited” — (Comedy, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B-, Lindsey Bahr. Join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in a musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Spoiler Alert” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). When Kit Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer, his relationship with Michael Ausiello takes a tragic turn.
“Strange World” — (Animation, PG, 102 minutes). A Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adventure about the Clades, who are a family explorers, and the journey they take in an uncharted and treacherous land with a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and other creatures.
“Tár” — (Drama, R, 158 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael Phillips. Set in the international world of Western classic music, the movie is about Lydia Tár, the first female music director of a German orchestra.
Tim Burton's “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Animation, PG, 76 minutes) — Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's pumpkin king, tries to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa and taking over his role.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Violent Night” — (Action, R, 101 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After mercenaries break into a family compound on Christmas Eve and takes everyone inside hostage, a surprise combatant, Santa Claus, is on the grounds and steps in to save the day and Christmas.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette