OPENING

“Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure” — (Not rated, 68 minutes). Blippi and Meekah help Park Ranger Ash’s dinosaur find her missing eggs before they hatch.

“The Hill” — (Biography, PG, 126 minutes). The story of Rickey Hill’s determination to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball despite growing up wearing leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.

“Retribution” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). While driving his children to school, a bank executive receives a bomb threat and if he stops and they get out of the car, the car will explode.

ONGOING

“American Graffiti” 50th Anniversary — (Comedy, PG, 110 minutes). After their 1962 high school graduation, a group of California teenagers cruise the strip before they all go their separate ways.

“Asteroid City” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A junior stargazer and cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

“Back on the Strip” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). Although Merlin moved to Las Vegas to pursue his magician career, he ends up as part of a male stripper group.

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Between Two Worlds” — (Drama, not rated, 106 minutes). Based on Florence Aubenas’s non-fiction work “Le Quai de Ouistreham,” investigating investigates the rising insecurity in the French society.

“Birth/Rebirth” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). The only way a morgue technician can keep the little girl she reanimated breathing is to harvest biological materials from pregnant women.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a super hero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“Golda” — (Biography, PG-13, 100 minutes). The story of the high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player, who along with a former race car driver and motorsport executive becomes a professional race car driver and takes on one of the most elite sports in the world.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Jules” — (Drama, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Milton’s quite life in a small western town in Pennsylvania changes when an UFO crash lands in his backyard.

“Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). A paleontologist has to protect a couple of kids after a power failure allows the cloned dinosaurs on an island in Central America to run loose.

“Landscape with Invisible Hands” — (Drama, R, 94 minutes). Two teenagers come up with a plan to endure their families’ futures after an alien species with advanced technology puts earth into impoverishment and unemployment.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” — (Horror, R, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Adam Graham. The crew on a merchant ship sailing from Carpathia to England discover the unmarked wooden crates they are carrying contain very dangerous cargo.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“The Miracle Club” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Three generations of friends from Ballygar win a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“Strays” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). After being abandoned on the streets, Reggie teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on his former owner.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette