OPENING

“Back on the Strip” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). Although Merlin moved to Las Vegas to pursue his magician career, he ends up as part of a male stripper group.

“Between Two Worlds” — (Drama, not rated, 106 minutes). Based on Florence Aubenas’s non-fiction work “Le Quai de Ouistreham,” investigating investigates the rising insecurity in the French society.

“Blue Beetle” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Teenager Jaime Reyes becomes a super hero after an alien relic gives him a blue suit of armor.

“Landscape with Invisible Hands” — (Drama, R, 94 minutes). Two teenagers come up with a plan to endure their families’ futures after an alien species with advanced technology puts earth into impoverishment and unemployment.

“Metallica M72 World Tour Live from TX” — (Concert, not rated, 165 minutes). The first night of Metallica’s concert from Texas.

“Rifftrax Live: RAD” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Rifftrax will riff the goofy 80’s film RAD.

“Strays” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). After being abandoned on the streets, Reggie teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on his former owner.

ONGOING

“Barbie” — (Adventure, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After suffering a crisis, Barbie starts questioning her world and her existence.

“Bhola Shankar” — (Action, not rated, 160 minutes). Bhola Shankar tries to find the gangsters who harmed his adopted sister.

“Gadar” — (Action, not rated, 170 minutes). During the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Tara Singh will do whatever needs to be done to protect the honor of her family and country.

“Gran Turismo” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Based on a true story about a racing simulation video game player, who along with a former race car driver and motorsport executive becomes a professional race car driver and takes on one of the most elite sports in the world.

“Haunted Mansion” — (Comedy, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A woman and her son hire a physic, priest and historian to rid their new home of ghosts.

“The Hiding Place” — (Drama, not rated, 153 minutes). Corrie Ten Boom and her family face consequences when it is discovered they are hiding Jewish refugees during World War II.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — (Action, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Racing against time, Indiana Jones tries to find an artifact that can change the course of history.

“Insidious: The Red Door” — (Horror, PG-13, 107 minutes). In the final chapter of the Lambert family’s horrifying saga, Josh and Dalton must go deeper into The Further than they ever have before to put their demons to rest once and for all.

“Jailer” — (Action, not rated, 165 minutes). Jailer Muthuvel Pandian tries to stop a gang that plans on rescuing their leader from the prison.

“Jules” — (Drama, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Milton’s quite life in a small western town in Pennsylvania changes when an UFO crash lands in his backyard.

“Lakota Nation vs. United States” — (Documentary, PG-13, 120 minutes). A chronicle about how the Lakota Indians fought to reclaim control of the Black Hills.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” — (Horror, R, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Adam Graham. The crew on a merchant ship sailing from Carpathia to England discover the unmarked wooden crates they are carrying contain very dangerous cargo.

“Meg 2: The Trench” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. While on an exploratory dive, Jonas Taylor and his research team find themselves in a battle for survival when they are faced with prehistoric sharks in the deepest depths of the ocean.

“The Miracle Club” — (Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes). Three generations of friends from Ballygar win a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team go on their most dangerous mission yet as they try to track down a weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Oppenheimer” — (Biography, R, 180 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

“Passages” — (Drama, not rated, 91 minutes). A gay couple’s marriage is in jeopardy after one of them has an affair with a woman.

“Porco Rosso” Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 — (Animation, PG, 115 minutes). A World War I veteran pilot has a curse put on him that makes him look like an anthropomorphic pig.

“Sound of Freedom” — (Biography, PG-13, 135 minutes). The story of a former government agent who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

“Talk to Me” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After being away from the human world for years, the turtles try to win the hearts of New Yorkers through heroic acts.

“Theater Camp” — (Comedy, PG-13, 94 minutes). The staff and founder’s son come together to keep an upstate New York theater camp afloat.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette