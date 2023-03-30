OPENING

“A Thousand and One" — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). After kidnapping her son Terry from the foster care system, Inez tries to reclaim their sense of home and stability in New York City.

“Air” Sneak Peak — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). The story of show salesman Sonny Vaccora's partnership with rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports. At select theaters.

“Bholaa” — (Action, not rated, 135 minutes). When Bholaa is released from prison after 10 years, he is looking forward to meeting his young daughter. However, his release doesn't go as planned when he is forced to drive a truck full of drunk cops who are trying to get away from a dangerous gang.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Helen Believe” — (Documentary, not rated, 105 minutes). After becoming America's first female gold medalist, Helen Maroulis suffered what was thought to be a career-ending injury. She then battles self-doubt and PTSD while trying for a second chance at greatness during the Tokyo Olympics.

“His Only Son" — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minutes). Abraham's faith is tested after the Lord commands him to sacrifice his only son on the mountain of Moriah.

“The Journey with Andrea Bocelli” — (Music, not rated). Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, travel by horseback through the Italian countryside combining musical performance and conversation.

“Malum” — (Horror, not rated, 92 minutes). Wanting to find out the mysterious connection between a vicious cult and her father's death, a rookie police officer takes the night shift at a newly decommissioned police station.

“The Metropolitan Opera: Falstaff” — (Opera, 180 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera.

“Spinning Gold" — (Biography, R, 137 minutes). The story of music producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

ONGOING

“65” — (Action, PG-13, 93 minutes). When an astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet, he soon finds out he is not alone.

“A Good Person” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). After surviving a terrible tragedy and emerging from recovery, Allison finds she has unresolved grief and is addicted to opioids.

“A Man Called Otto” — (Comedy PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After his wife died, Otto’s only joy comes from judging and criticizing his neighbors. However, when a young family moves in next door, he meets his match with quick-witted Marisol and an unexpected friendship forms that turns his world upside down.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — (Action, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with Hope’s parents and Scott’s daughter, interact with odd creatures as they explore the Quantum Realm and go on an adventure beyond limits they thought were possible.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — (Action, PG-13, 190 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of the trouble that follows the Sully family, the battles they fight while trying to stay alive and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

“Champions” — (Comedy, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a series of missteps, a court orders a former minor league basketball coach to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. To the coach’s surprise, and despite his doubts, he realizes the team may be able to go further than he thought possible.

“Cocaine Bear” — (Thriller, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. A 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest goes on a murderous rampage after ingesting cocaine.

“Creed III” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Adonis Creed has settled into his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. However, when his old friend and former boxing prodigy Damian is released from prison, Damian wants to prove he still deserves a shot in the ring. The face-off between him and Adonis turns into much more than just a fight.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An aging immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.

“The Five Devils” — (Drama, not rated, 103 minutes). Eight-year old Vicky can recreate any scent she comes across, even the scent of her mother, Joanne. When Vicky's estranged aunt returns to town and smells the scent of Joanne, Vicky is plunged into a time in the past where she sees family secrets.

“Inside” — (Drama, R, 105 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When a heist doesn’t go as planned, art thief Nemo gets trapped in a New York penthouse.

“Jesus Revolution” — (Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Inspired by a true movement of a national spiritual awakening that originated in a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Linoleum” — (Comedy, not rated, 101 minutes). A failing children’s science show host wants to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, but while building a rocket ship in his garage, odd events occur that makes him question his own reality.

“The Lost King” — (Drama, PG-12, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Although faced with skepticism, an amateur historian pursues her desire to find the remains of King Richard III, which where thought to have been scattered more than 500 years ago. Her hard work paid off and in 2012 in Leicester an archaeological dig found the remains beneath a parking lot.

“Moving On” — (Comedy, R, 85 minutes). After reconnecting at a funeral, two old friends vow to get revenge on the widower who messed with them a long time ago.

“Mummies” — (Animation, PG, 88 minutes). Three mummies find themselves in present-day London when they go in search of an old ring that belongs to the Royal Family and was stolen by an archaeologist.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). After Puss in Boots realizes his passion for adventure has taken it toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he decides to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

“The Quiet Girl” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). Nine-year old Cáit's father takes her from the dysfunctional family to live with relatives for the summer. While living with the farming couple, Cáit blossoms, but she also discovers a secret in a family that is supposed to have no secrets.

“Scream VI” — (Horror, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The four survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to start a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — (Action, PG-13, 130 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. The continuing story of a teenager named Billy Batson who when says Shazam! is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

“Tetris” — (Biography, R, 118 minutes). The story of how businessman Henk Rogers and Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov joined forces in the USSR to bring the popular video game to players around the world.

“The Whale” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). An obese, reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

