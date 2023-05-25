OPENING

“About My Father” — (Comedy, PG-13, 99 minutes). The weekend turns into a culture clash when Sebastian brings his immigrant, hairdresser father to a get-together with his fiancée's rich and eccentric parents.

“Kandahar” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). After exposing a covert mission, a CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“The Machine” — (Action, R, 112 minutes). Bert and his father are kidnapped by people who Bert wronged 20 years ago while he was drunk and studying a semester of college in Russia.

“Roger Waters — This is Not a Drill-Live from Prague” — (Concert, not rated, 165 minutes). Roger Waters, the creative force behind Pink Floyd, presents his Farewell Tour.

“Tomorrow X Together World Tour” — (Concert, not rated, 210 minutes). Live viewing of Tomorrow X Together’s world tour concerts in LA.

“The Wrath of Becky” — (Action, R, 83 minutes). After escaping a violent attack on her family, Becky tries to rebuild her life. But when the Noble Men break into her home, steal her dog and attack her and the older woman she lives with, Becky finds she must return to her old ways to protect her loved ones and herself.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). A novelist’s longtime marriage is in jeopardy when she overhears her husband’s reaction to her latest book.

ONGOING

“2018” — (Drama, not rated, 150 minutes). People from all walks of live faced consequences during the 2018 Kerala Floods, but worked together to survive.

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of show salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Margaret must find a way to navigate through new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from New York City to the suburbs in New Jersey.

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“Blackberry” — (Biography, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The story of the rise and demise of the first smartphone.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions, but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Fool’s Paradise” — (Comedy, R, 97 minutes). When a publicist realizes a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who won’t come out of his trailer, he decides to use this man in place of the actor.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Afghan interpreter Ahmed saves Army Sgt. John Kinley’s life after they are ambushed. When Kinley finds out Ahmed and his family will not be given safe passage to America as was promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the Taliban hunts them down.

“Hypnotic” — (Action, R, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While investigating the mystery involving his missing daughter, a detective discovers a secret government program.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Knights of the Zodiac” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Seiya realizes he is destined to protect a goddess of war who reincarnated as a young girl, but to do so he must face his past and become the Knight of the Zodiac.

“Love Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). After a young woman’s fiancé dies, she tries to ease her pain by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone and forms a connection with the man who now owns the old phone number.

“Master Gardener” — (Drama, R, 111 minutes). When the wealthy Mrs. Haverhill insists her horticulturist, Narvel, take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, deep secrets of Narvel's violent past are unlocked and puts all of them in danger.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“Rally Road Racers” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). To prove he has what it takes to be the next great racer, rookie driver Zhi must overcome rival racers, dangerous terrain and unexpected obstacles while competing against the reigning rally car circuit champion.

“Renfield” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Renfield, Dracula’s servant, longs for a life that doesn’t include Dracula’s demands and the bloodshed that come with the demands.

“Robots” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Womanizer Charles and gold digger Elaine learn the lesson of humanity when are teamed up to find the robot doubles of themselves.

“Sisu” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). A solitary prospector will go to any lengths to get back the gold the Nazis stole from him.

“The Starling Girl” — (Drama, R, 116 minutes). A 17-year struggles with her place in the Christian fundamentalist community, until she is drawn to a magnetic youth pastor that just returned to her church.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Wild Life” — (Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes). The story of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins and their fight to preserve on of the last wild placed on earth.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette