The Colorado Avalanche finished 10 wins short of the Stanley Cup but enjoyed success during a season shortened and affected by the global pandemic. Ball Arena never reached full capacity for an Avalanche game and several of the most memorable outings followed postponements due to COVID-19 cases.
Here are seven of the 2020-21 season's noteworthy nights.
Feb 20
Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2
It wasn’t the time slot, national audience or view envisioned for an outdoor rink in a pristine setting. Ice conditions were cited as the reason for delaying the game on Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s golf course after an unexpectedly sunny first period. The game resumed after dark and the teams – with nearly identical records even then – fought to the end at 11:49 Mountain Time.
Nathan MacKinnon had a hand in all of Colorado’s goals and his own, the second, was a beauty. He took the puck from the slot to the opposite faceoff dot in six seconds and sent it sailing into the far corner of the net past Marc-Andre Fleury.
March 31
Avalanche 9, Coyotes 3
The Avalanche finished out March on a 12-game point streak and welcomed spectators for the first time during the 2020-21 season during a blowout of the Coyotes.
Joonas Donskoi scored the second-fastest hat trick in franchise history in a span of 3:27. The crowd of 4,050, which included health-care providers, frontline staff and first responders, also got to see three-point nights from Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, plus Nathan MacKinnon flinging a helmet at a sparring partner.
April 22
Avalanche 4, Blues 2
Colorado had three games postponed in its second COVID-19 shutdown of the season. In its first game back, it clinched a fourth straight postseason berth in St. Louis.
This was likely the biggest game in an Avalanche jersey for trade deadline acquisition Devan Dubnyk, who isn’t expected to re-sign with the team. The former Pepsi Center/Ball Arena villain made 25 saves.
April 30
Avalanche 3, Sharks 0
Philipp Grubauer and Rantanen spent time on the league COVID protocol list – Grubauer tested positive, Rantanen’s case was reportedly contact tracing – and missed the road trip on which the Avalanche clinched a playoff spot. They made immediate impacts when the team returned home.
Grubauer had a 21-save shutout and Rantanen scored a goal and added two assists.
May 13
Avalanche 5, Kings 1
Vegas and Colorado were neck and neck for months. The Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the best team of the regular season, came down to a tiebreaker and the final game. After a slow start, clinching turned out to be no problem against the Kings. Tyson Jost scored twice in a five-goal second period.
May 23
Avalanche 5, Blues 2
Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said before a first-round series against his former teammates in Colorado: “We're going to have some fun and we're going to beat them.” That didn’t happen once as the Avalanche convincingly swept the Blues at Enterprise Center.
June 10
Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3
A 39-13-4 regular season and playoff home-ice advantage were in the rearview in Colorado’s season finale, a Game 6 do-or-die in Vegas. The Avalanche tied the game at 2- and 3-all before the white-hot Golden Knights pulled away and advanced.