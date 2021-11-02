The Colorado Avalanche (4-4) injury list grew to include top defenseman Cale Makar ahead of Wednesday's visit from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
According to a team report, Makar is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Frequent defensive collaborator Devon Toews, who hasn’t played yet this season, isn’t ready to go yet, but could be this weekend.
Up front, Mikko Rantanen skated in a non-contact jersey Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky replaced Rantanen on the top line, then left Colorado’s most recent game Saturday with a lower-body concern and was described as doubtful for Wednesday.
J.T. Compher could get a look alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon after a versatile start to the season. Compher has eight points in as many games and is tied for the team lead in goals with four. He’s scored shorthanded, on the power play and at even strength and has four points in his past two games.
“I’ve just got to go in and continue to play my game, not try to be Mikko or (Burakovsky),” Compher said. “Just go be myself and be tenacious on the forecheck, get those guys the puck as much as possible.”
The team reported backup goaltender Jonas Johansson will get the start against Columbus (5-3-0).