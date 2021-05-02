There is little doubt auto accidents provide abundant employment opportunities for lawyers. That’s because auto accidents can generate a multiple of legal disputes requiring lawyer participation. A case decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals in February, State Farm v. Goddard, illustrates the point.
The story begins Nov. 30, 2013, when Gary Griggs smashes into Susan Goddard’s vehicle, causing injuries. Goddard hires Franklin D. Azar & Associates to assert a personal injury claim on her behalf. (If you watch TV, you know about Frank.) Griggs has his auto liability insurance with State Farm, with a policy limit of $25,000. Goddard offers to settle her claim against Griggs for “policy limits” — that is, $25,000. But, State Farm rejects the offer and makes a counteroffer of $5,000, which Goddard rejects. Goddard then sues Griggs for her claimed (now very large) damages. After Goddard sues Griggs, State Farm ups its offer to $18,000, the amount remaining on Griggs’ liability insurance policy after settlements with a couple of other parties injured in the accident. Goddard rejects the offer.
At this point, Griggs finds himself hanging out for possibly big damages in a case that could have been settled for policy limits, which would have meant no out-of-pocket cost to him. He therefore asserts a claim against State Farm, his own insurance company, for insurance company bad faith — that is, a failure to accept a reasonable settlement offer within policy limits, thereby exposing him to substantial damages in excess of policy limits.
Next, Griggs, in an effort to avoid a big judgment against him in excess of what his insurance policy would cover, cuts a deal with Goddard. He does this without State Farm’s knowledge or consent. The deal is: Griggs agrees to assign to Goddard his insurance company bad faith claim against State Farm and, in return, Goddard agrees not to try to collect from Griggs any judgment she might obtain against him. What’s going on here, of course, is that Goddard knows Griggs has no ability to satisfy a judgment, but State Farm has lots of money. So, she has decided to let Griggs off the hook and take her chances moving into Griggs’ shoes and asserting Griggs’ insurance company bad faith claim against State Farm.
As part of his deal with Goddard, Griggs also agrees to admit fault for the accident and consent to a judgment being entered against him, with the amount of damages to be determined by an arbitrator.
The arbitrator, who State Farm claims was not unbiased, comes up with a damages award in Goddard’s favor of $873,193.36.
Now State Farm goes on the offensive and, in a preemptive strike lawsuit, sues Goddard, seeking dismissal of the insurance company bad faith claim Goddard is asserting as an assignee of Griggs. State Farm’s position is that Griggs breached the terms of his insurance policy by entering into the deal with Goddard without State Farm’s knowledge or consent. Therefore, State Farm is relieved of any further duty owing to its insured, Griggs. In this lawsuit, Goddard takes the position that Griggs had an absolute legal right to protect himself by entering into the deal with Goddard.
To bring us to the finish line (at least for the moment), a jury decides the State Farm v. Goddard case in State Farm’s favor and Goddard appeals. The Court of Appeals affirms the jury’s decision, meaning, after seven-plus years of litigation, Griggs and State Farm walk away unscathed and Goddard (and her contingent fee lawyers) collect nothing from State Farm or Griggs. However, behind the curtain might be yet another legal dispute wherein Goddard, if she carried uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage on her own auto insurance policy, tries to collect something on that coverage from her own insurance company.
All this lawyer employment out of a single run of the mill car accident.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.