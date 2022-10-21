When Sen. Michael Bennet released his first reelection ad in July, he wanted us to believe he’s cleaning up corporate mischief in Washington, D.C. Bennet claimed to be “working to stop senators and congressmen from making personal stock trades.” Not so fast.
Bennet is one of 15 cosponsors of the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act. Sponsored by Sens. John Ossoff, D-Ga., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., the bill would ban members of Congress and their families from buying and selling stocks while in office. It would require them to hold their stock portfolios in a “qualified blind trust.”
The act was introduced in January. Bennet didn’t become a cosponsor until Aug. 2 — two weeks after his campaign spot was released.
While claiming to support a ban on congressional stock trades, Michael Bennet hasn’t led. He’s followed. According to Business Insider, Ossoff and Kelly are among just six U.S. senators who have their assets in a qualified blind trust. This means they generally can’t see which investments are made and when they are bought and sold.
That’s not the case with Bennet, whose estimated wealth of $15 million ranks him among the wealthiest senators. According to his financial filings, many of Bennet’s investments are managed through a trust worth at least $5 million. As Forbes reported in 2019, most of his net worth “comes in the form of mutual and hedge funds, retirement savings, and commercial real estate, according to his latest personal financial disclosure.”
“Bennet says his money sits in a trust operated by an independent manager, and he has no direction over his trades,” The Daily Beast reported last week. Yet just because assets are put into a trust and overseen by an asset manager doesn’t mean the owner has no say in what happens. Bennet simply expects us to take his word.
According to Forbes, “the contents of the trust are not a secret to Bennet — or anyone else — since he discloses them on his federal filings.” Bennet knows where his money is invested and when.
For someone who says he’s “working to stop … personal stock trades” in Congress, why hasn’t Bennet taken personal initiative?
Why must it take a new law for Michael Bennet to do what he claims is the right thing for everyone in Congress?
Bennet has an extensive private-sector investment background and is as sophisticated as they come. He has a deep understanding of — and an appetite for — risky investing maneuvers.
For example, while superintendent of Denver Public Schools in 2008, Bennet championed a whopping $750 million financing plan supposedly to shore up the district’s pension plan. Bennet’s complex arrangement involved derivatives and interest-rate swaps, calling to mind the 2008 financial crisis.
It wasn’t until 2013 that DPS was finally able to get out of the “swap” deals and pay back $140 million remaining to three banks. As the Denver Business Journal reported, Bennet’s scheme cost DPS “a higher total interest rate than it would have paid at if it had simply issued fixed-rate 30-year PCOPs in 2008.”
As a senator, “Bennet appears to have profited” from Puerto Rico’s financial collapse, the Beast reported last week. It’s a story revealed in Bennet’s financial disclosures, along with reports from NPR and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Call it Bennet’s Big Short: In 2014, the Puerto Rican government put up the largest municipal junk bond sale in U.S. history. Bennet invested in a hedge fund (Canyon Capital Balanced Fund LP) whose “feeder fund” purchased some $28 million in Puerto Rican junk bonds three months before Bennet’s investment.
At the time, Puerto Rico was already immersed in a financial crisis for several years. With Bennet’s vote, Congress approved an oversight board in 2016, enabling Puerto Rico to restructure its public debt and pension liabilities. Then, in 2017, the U.S. territory declared bankruptcy — months before Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
At first, Canyon Capital never earned Bennet more than $1,000 annually. After the bankruptcy, the “vulture fund” sued Puerto Rico for over $600 million and won.
“Since then, Bennet has banked between $230,000 and $1.3 million from his Canyon Balanced Fund, according to his annual disclosures,” the Beast reported. Canyon Capital shorted Puerto Rico, Texas A&M University professor Andrew Morriss told the Beast. “They made the correct bet on the Puerto Rican bonds, which is a bet against Puerto Rico,” he said.
If this again makes you think of the 2008 financial crisis, it should. Colorado’s senior senator personally made bank from a hedge fund that got rich betting that Puerto Rico would go bankrupt.
With the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, Bennet is late to the party — cosponsoring a stock trading ban and blind trust requirement after making millions doing the very things he criticizes.
Even worse, Bennet had to know a stock trading ban likely wouldn’t pass congressional muster this year. In April, a House committee hearing indicated strong, reasonable opposition to a stock ban.
Recently, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House leaders thwarted similar trading ban legislation.
It’s one thing to say you support a bill to restrict congressional stock trading. It’s another thing to lead on it — and set an example of “do as I do, not just as I say.”
