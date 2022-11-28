Water conservation is front and center for many concerned citizens throughout Colorado. The magnitude of the issue has come into sharp focus in light of the realities facing the Colorado River Basin. For those who have observed trends in population growth, water usage, and climate change, over the past couple of decades, those realities are not surprising. The real surprise is why so little has been done at the micro level, notably in the Denver metro area, to address these seemingly irreversible trends. It appears to be a pipe dream to believe that building and or expanding reservoirs will be the solution, for that begs the question of where the unappropriated water is coming from to fill those reservoirs. Even if the trends toward warmer temperatures and decreased precipitation were somehow to be reversed, it is simply wishing and hoping that the reality of “too many straws in the drink” will change.
I have observed all of this in the shoes of a fifth generation farmer who has spent a lot of my career dealing with conservation of water, and other finite resources used in agriculture, across the USA, and in arid regions of the world. Perspectives emerge from our experiences in life, and certainly that is the case with regard to my experience with water conservation in agriculture.
Technology has come to play a large part in many aspects of agriculture, notably in the areas of water measurement, and monitoring. In other words, the essential questions of how much water to apply to a crop, and when to apply it, have been addressed. Solutions for those questions are in wide use around the world. As a resident of the Denver area since the 1980s, I have wondered on countless occasions why the “how much” and “when” questions are not the focus of water conservation efforts. It is all well and good to suggest that people replace their lawns with more water-friendly plants. And it is great that, say, Denver Water, offers “educational” materials for homeowners about watering. There is also a rebate program for certain programmable irrigation controllers, but the fact of the matter is that, without some reference point for available water in the soil (see below), that so-called solution is incomplete.
Those efforts miss the mark. When you see public green spaces being watered in the middle of a 95 degree summer day, and individual and business users running sprinklers on, say, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — regardless of whether the water is needed — you cannot help but ask the question: why is there no leadership from Denver Water on this topic?
None of the so-called solutions being put forth by Denver Water, and similar water districts in the metro area, address the “how much” and “when” questions. There is readily available water savings technology in wide use in the agricultural world that can work in the metro area, yet my efforts to get the water districts to listen to a common sense approach that focuses on “how much,” and “when,” have generally fallen on deaf ears.
It is troubling that suggestions are put forth to cut water availability for agriculture so that cities have enough for their “needs.” While the public policy considerations inherent in a regimen that would ultimately jeopardize our domestic food security need serious debate, that is beyond the scope of this article. That said, when cities do not “walk the walk” when it comes to water conservation, it sets a poor example for other water users.
I took the bull by the horns this summer, and installed a $750 soil moisture sensor in an area of my yard that receives the most water stress due to its location. The objective was to use this standard item of agricultural water technology to guide the watering of my yard. During a peak period of usage in late summer, I cut my water usage by 26% as compared to the same period one year ago, despite the fact that the rainfall was about 50% less than the same period in 2021. The sensor showed, via an app on my phone, the soil moisture levels at the four, eight, and twelve inch, depths, in real time. I used a guideline of about 50% depletion at the lower two levels to make irrigation decisions. What I ended up doing was a mix of less frequent irrigations over, say, a ten day period, and less watering time for each zone in my system.
I have gone to great lengths to get Denver Water to take note of these results, and to demonstrate some leadership by making this technology and/or similar items, available to water users. The efforts have fallen on deaf ears — even at the highest levels of the bureaucracy. In my view, the bottom line here is simple — many of the solutions to water conservation are right in our hands. What we have now is, by and large, a watering methodology across the metro area that is based on one thing — guessing. Guessing = waste. Science-based approaches = conservation. Those science-based approaches have been proven time and again in agriculture, and there is no reason why many of them cannot be put to good use in the urban setting.
It is high time for a fresh approach. Wishing and hoping that things will get better is a fool’s errand. The generations that will follow us deserve better. Where is the leadership on this issue?
Ben Palen, of Ag Management Partners, LLC, in Denver, is a fifth generation farmer with deep experience in many facets of agriculture. He has been involved in projects around the United States, and in Africa and the Middle East.