Looking through the Denver ballot for Tuesday, a voter trying to be a good citizen might feel a tad overwhelmed. Thirteen city ballot initiatives and three state ballot initiatives is a lot of work.
Should we increase pot taxes, decrease property taxes and lower city sales taxes? Should we vote to require the homeless camping ban be enforced within 48 hours of a complaint? (How many times will Denverites be required to vote for the camping ban before it’s truly enforced?)
Do we approve a new National Western arena and Mayor Hancock’s other bond issues?
Do we get rid of the group living proposal?
To vote intelligently on all these, a person has to be pretty diligent about reading The Denver Gazette and educating themselves on the pros and cons of each measure and thoughtfully deliberating on their likely impact.
Of the 13 issues on the city’s ballot, seven were referred by the City Council and six initiated by citizens. That is the most citizen-initiated measures in Denver in at least two decades.
Longtime Denver pollster and political analyst Floyd Ciruli told me he thinks several of the ballot initiatives could indicate a sea of change in the city, namely that the elected/appointed government is out of sync with the citizens.
“Denver local government is in disarray,” he wrote on his blog recently. “The unity between the Mayor’s Office and City Council has been disrupted and the leadership and authority of the government waned. It’s now every interest group and political personality for themselves and their own agendas. The result is a chaotic ballot, with 13 proposals ranging from major city bond initiatives, to City Council trying to take power from the mayor, to citizens fighting city initiatives and each other.”
It feels to me like the City Council isn’t really doing its job, that they are punting to us citizens. So I’m thinking maybe it’s time to defund the council. Or just eliminate it altogether and have all of us citizens vote on all new laws as they are proposed by the mayor.
With 13 initiatives on the ballot this year, we’re practically doing it already. On average, the council approves about 84 laws a year. Five more votes like Tuesday’s a year and citizens could just vote on everything themselves, skipping democracy’s middle men.
And now with the internet, direct democracy is a very real possibility. If we can bank safely on the internet, and shop safely on the internet, surely Jeff Bezos could figure out a way for us to vote safely on the internet.
There is precedent for such direct democracy, you know. In fact, when democracy was invented, it worked exactly the way I’m proposing: everyone in Greece voted for every decision the government made. (Everyone, that is, who was male, free and lived in Athens.)
It wasn’t until the Romans reinterpreted democracy that representative democracy became the default form.
So here’s a chance to go back to the glory days of democracy, and involve ALL our citizens in the decisions made in our names. They say you can’t fight City Hall, but you wouldn’t ever have to again if you eliminated it. What if we were City Hall?
I wouldn’t mind taking the idea of direct democracy all the way to Washington, D.C., for Pete’s sake. What if there were no posturing and logrolling and filibustering by politicians, delaying votes on important stuff like infrastructure and keeping the government running, because we eliminated politicians? You want to break the hyperpartisan logjam in Congress? Defund Congress!
Think of the money we’d save.
In Denver we pay each of our 12 councilmembers $94,326 apiece, and our council president $105,521. We also give them $264,000 apiece to fund their staffs.
Defund City Council and you save $6 million a year. And that doesn’t count rent for council offices and council chambers. Given Denver housing prices, we’re up to $10 million a year in no time. Add on printing, mail, junkets, etc., and it’s even more.
Congress, by some estimates, costs over $6 billion a year to operate. Think of the road repairs you could buy with that money!
The Declaration of Independence itself urges us to do this.
That document says that governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” But if a majority of people aren’t participating, aren’t voting, how can we honestly say our council has our consent?
The declaration goes on to say change like this is good: “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
It would make me very happy to vote myself on many of the things that are proposed by our politicians now, especially if I can add a little emoji and comment with each vote like they do on Facebook. We could have some fun with that.
I can think of a lot of expletives I could add to my vote on that recent council proposal to defund and abolish the Denver Police Department and create a “peace force” in its place, a move the Denver Mayor Michael Hancock himself called “reckless” and “hypocritical.”
I know, I know, you think I’m being silly (I am) and such votes to defund police and defund city councils are far-fetched and would never really happen.
But this very Tuesday, Minneapolis voters have a chance to end the Minneapolis Police Department, creating a new Minneapolis Department of Public Safety instead.
Let’s hope they learned a lesson from Denver and other cities where just the threat of defunding police led to a huge spike in crime thanks to demoralized police departments. The capital city of Texas, Austin, cut the police budget drastically last year and consequently set an all-time record with 48 homicides. They are currently at 52 homicides, and aggravated assault, robbery, battery, stabbings, rapes and arson are all up at least 20% year over year.
The council will not like this particularly defunding proposal, of course. Even the six ballot initiatives proposed by citizens this year raised their ire.
“We are seeing a unique abuse of our ballot in this cycle,” Councilwoman Robin Kniech said. “When these individuals can’t win in partisan races, they are turning to the ballot to advance an agenda that they can’t win through representative democracy, and we should be deeply concerned about that.”
Kniech is arguing that representative democracy must trump direct democracy. That sounds to me a lot like “I know better what the people want than the people do.”
Fortunately, Article V, Section 1 of the Colorado Constitution is clear: “the people reserve to themselves the power to propose laws and amendments …independent of the general assembly … ”
So onward, my small “d” democrats. Let’s show ’em who is really boss in America.
And the best way to start, I would argue, is to do City Council’s job for them Tuesday on those 13 ballot initiatives and exercise your fearsome power of the vote.