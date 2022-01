Colorado State Patrol arrested a man suspected of causing a fatal vehicle crash in Alma last November that killed a 3-year-old, Colorado State Patrol announced Wednesday.

Troopers arrested 37-year-old Juan Huante Juarez on suspicion of passing several vehicles in a no passing zone on Colorado 9 when he crashed head-on with another vehicle killing a 3-year-old passenger, troopers said.

Juarez is suspected of over 15 crimes including first degree murder, vehicular assault and reckless driving.