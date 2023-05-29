Since December, over 10,000 migrants from troubled countries in Latin America, have made their way to, and through, Denver, Colorado. The number of asylum seekers has been staggering and poses a crisis that deserves a humane response.

The state of Colorado and communities like Denver are doing their best to respond to a veritable ocean of need.

Denver’s reputation as a welcoming city for immigrants is something to be proud of, but there are critics who say that Denver brought this crisis to our doorsteps because the city has been labeled a so-called “sanctuary city” — an epithet from the Wellington Webb era when Denver recognized the validity of identity cards issued by the Mexican Consulate for undocumented residents.

“Sanctuary city” is not a legal term; it is a political label designed to villainize cities that take proactive measures to make life more bearable for people who are in the country but undocumented, or otherwise awaiting documented status. As someone who advocated for Denver’s City Hall to hang a banner proclaiming that “Denver Loves Immigrants” in 2017-18, I feel an obligation to acknowledge the criticism – but also to point out the facts – and why the criticism is misplaced.

In 2017, Denver’s City Council passed an ordinance relieving Denver police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and city employees from having to assume responsibilities vested with federal immigration authorities. The language of the ordinance was specifically designed to ensure that Denver complied with federal law.

At the time it was passed, Mayor Michael Hancock was lauded for negotiating the language of Denver’s ordinance so that criminals would not escape the law, and to align the ordinance with federal law. Mayor Hancock did not “snub” federal law; he worked to align with it.

The rationale for this change was brought home to Mayor Hancock and our team when we visited with undocumented residents, including several battered women who were afraid to ask for help from the police for fear that they would be deported. We consulted law enforcement experts who recommended that public safety would be better served if undocumented immigrants had a closer, and not fearful, relationship with police.

The ordinance enhances public safety. People in undocumented status are no longer fearful of a relationship with our police officers and that is a benefit many other cities and some states are recognizing. The state of Colorado has followed with state legislation along the same lines and with the same public safety rationale.

There are a wide variety of city and state laws that dictate how law enforcement interacts with undocumented residents. Some are less restrictive than Denver’s ordinance, others not. Whether, and to what extent, any of the desperate people who have crossed the border stop to educate themselves on Denver’s ordinance seems doubtful.

In any event, it makes no real difference because most people seeking asylum are not subject to deportation because they have so-called “A- numbers’ — meaning they have encountered federal border authorities and are eligible to have their status adjudicated. Even cities without ordinances like Denver’s are seeing migrants come their way.

Additionally, most migrants are not coming to stay in Denver permanently but have other destinations in mind. From our experience, top destinations are Chicago, New York City and recently Salt Lake City. The trip to Denver from El Paso has as much to do with cheaper bus fare than it has to do with Denver’s ordinance or Colorado’s law.

These are inconvenient facts for those scoring partisan political points (like the governor of Texas), but what is incontrovertible is that federal immigration law is in bad need of bipartisan reform. The asylum system is under-funded, broken and represents a failure by the federal government that has been ongoing for years.

None of this should excuse the federal government from an obligation to reimburse cities and states that are undertaking the effort to treat desperate people like fellow human beings.

Denver does not have the resources or capacity to resolve a world-wide human migration phenomenon (witness what is happening in post-Brexit Britain, where illegal migration is at historic levels). But our inability to take care of everyone is not a reason to deny the virtue of giving people hope. That is something we ought to be able to do — not because of our political affiliations, views on immigration, or local laws — but because we are fellow human beings.

Alan Salazar is chief of staff for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Salazar has served as chief strategy officer for Democratic former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; as chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. and later U.S. Sen. Mark Udall; as deputy chief of staff and policy director for former Colorado Gov. Roy Romer, and in key staff posts for former Colorado U.S. Sens. Tim Wirth and Gary Hart. He also served in senior-level positions in President Bill Clinton’s election and re-election campaigns and in Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.