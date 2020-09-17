Equal treatment for all — with regard to race or any other characteristic — is the law of the land as well as a core value of our society. Not much to debate there. Equality ought to guide all public policy at every level of government.
The Denver City Council evidently wants something more — racial equity — and has decided to underline the need for it in City Hall’s budget process by employing a “racial equity lens.” The idea emerged from a recent “virtual retreat” at which council members outlined their budget and policy priorities for the coming year.
Council President Stacie Gilmore announced in a press statement: “City Council for the first time in history will look at our decision-making process from an agreed upon racial equity lens … By making decisions that benefit all Denver residents, especially those who have been historically oppressed in the decision-making process, Denver will grow and evolve…”
Council President Pro Tem Jamie Torres added that the lens will let the council, “…work toward a distribution that better serves those who have long gone overlooked and under-consulted.”
We’d assumed the council already was committed to equality, which boils down to treating everyone the same. What do council members hope to achieve through the pursuit of equity — a slippery word open to broader interpretation? In other words, is this just a renewal of vows or something else?
The council’s “Policy and Budget Vision 2021,” also drafted during the retreat, offers some insights. In it, members commit to a “racial equity strategy” in advancing budget priorities “in ways that also address structural racism.” The budget priorities themselves are familiar enough — addressing affordable housing; tackling homelessness, and so forth.
The “lens” lies in a list of questions council members must ponder in mulling their budget priorities. Such as, “Are all historically disadvantaged groups who are affected by the decision we are making currently represented in this process, including those who have been historically oppressed because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, class, disability, immigration status and age? Have we heard the voices of those who are affected?”
And, “Are we conscious of how our privilege is showing up in this process?”
Pretty philosophical stuff. You have to wonder if this checklist could turn the budget process into an epic symposium. In that case, members will need to bring more than just a sack lunch to budget hearings this week. Try takeout dinner and a sleeping bag.
Then again, it couldn’t hurt for the council to consider whether it had indeed “heard the voices of those affected” — whether historically disadvantaged groups or anyone else — by its actions on the budget or any other issue.
All the more to the point: If the upshot of the council’s retreat was to restate its support for equality, then the extra verbiage probably wasn’t necessary. If on the other hand the council is taking us all into new territory, where exactly are we going?
The Gazette editorial board